DETROIT LIONS, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS TO KICK OFF 2025 NFL SEASON IN CANTON

CANTON, OHIO – The Detroit Lions will play host to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game presented by Novartis at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, July 31, in Canton as part of Enshrinement Week presented by Novartis.

The matchup, which kicks off the National Football League’s 106th season in the city where the League was born, will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. NBC Sports will return as broadcast partner, airing the game live on NBC and Peacock with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) as the on-air crew in Canton.



Hall of Fame Game results Detroit Lions (1-2)

1965 – vs. Washington Redskins (L, 20-3)

1976 – vs. Denver Broncos (L, 10-7)

1991 – vs. Denver Broncos (W, 14-3)

-- Los Angeles Chargers (0-1-1)

1980 – vs. Green Bay Packers (T, 0-0)

1994 – vs. Atlanta Falcons (L, 21-17)



The Lions, winners of the rugged NFC North with a conference-best 15-2 record last season, have been designated as the home team. They will use the bench on the south (press box) sideline of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Chargers, who reached the Wild Card round of the 2024 playoffs after an 11-6 regular-season finish, will be the visitors and use the bench on the north side of the stadium.

“This game features two teams that can be considered legitimate contenders to reach Super Bowl LX next February,” said Jim Porter, president & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “For them to face each other right out of the gate in Canton, Ohio, should create a dynamic opening to another spectacular NFL season.”

This will be the fourth trip to Canton for the Lions and the third for the Chargers. Neither has appeared in a Hall of Fame Game since 1994. The Chargers (0-1-1) participated in the only scoreless game, a standoff with the Green Bay Packers in 1980 that was called midway through the fourth quarter due to a severe storm. The Lions (1-2) beat the Broncos 14-3 in 1991, their most recent appearance.

Class of 2025 member ANTONIO GATES spent his entire career (2003-2018) with the Chargers. He and fellow class members ERIC ALLEN, JARED ALLEN and STERLING SHARPE will be introduced on the field prior to the opening kickoff.

The four will receive their Gold Jackets the following evening in downtown Canton and will be enshrined Saturday, Aug. 2, inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Tickets for the 2025 Hall of Fame Game presented by Novartis will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET Monday, April 28. Fans can buy tickets at https://www.profootballhof.com/tickets/.

The schedule for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week presented by Novartis, a multi-day celebration welcoming the newest Hall of Fame class to Canton, includes:

July 31: Hall of Fame Game presented by Novartis (Lions vs. Chargers)

Aug. 1: Fashion Show Luncheon presented by Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

Aug. 1: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner presented by Haggar

Aug. 2: Grand Parade

Aug. 2: Enshrinement of Class of 2025 presented by Visual Edge IT

Aug. 3: Class of 2025 Unscripted & Tailgate presented by Employers Health

Aug. 3: Concert for Legends featuring Nickelback

ENSHRINEMENT WEEK PACKAGES Fans seeking unparalleled access to the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees and events can explore hospitality packages from On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL, that combine tickets with one-of-a-kind experiences. On Location’s hospitality packages include opportunities to attend the Hall of Fame Game presented by Novartis; the intimate Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner; and the Enshrinement, featuring more than 100 returning Hall of Famers; with pregame field passes, exclusive tailgate parties and more.

