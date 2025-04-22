DEFENDING TOUR DE FRANCE WINNER TADEJ POGACAR HEADLINES LIEGE-BASTOGNE-LIEGE AND LA FLECHE WALLONNE LIVE CYCLING ACTION THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS

Live Coverage of La Fleche Wallonne Men’s Race Begins Tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET with Women’s Race at 10:55 a.m. ET; Both Exclusively on Peacock

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Men’s Race Begins This Sunday at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock with CNBC Joining Coverage at 9 a.m. ET; Women’s Race at 10:55 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the Oldest of the Five “Monuments” of European Road Cycling Circuit

Three-Time and Reigning Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogacar Expected to Compete in Both

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2025 – Three-time and reigning Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of a pair of iconic one-day cycling road races this week on Peacock, beginning with La Fleche Wallonne tomorrow, April 23, at 6:45 a.m. ET, followed by Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the oldest of the five “Monuments” of European road cycling, beginning this Sunday, April 27, at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock (CNBC joins coverage at 9 a.m. ET).

LA FLECHE WALLONNE

La Fleche Wallonne, which takes place in the Wallonia region of Belgium, was first run in 1936 and is considered one of the spring Classics of the European road cycling circuit. Running approximately 127 miles, the course famously features multiple steep climbs, including the Mur de Huy which leads to the finish line. Tadej Pogacar, who recently took second in his first-ever Paris Roubaix earlier this month, aims to earn his second La Fleche Wallonne victory after winning in 2023. His competitors are expected to include two-time Paris Olympic gold medalist Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and 2025 GP Miguel Indurain winner Thibau Nys (Belgium).

On the women’s side, defending champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), two-time road cycling world champion Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), and 2023 winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands) are expected to compete.

Live coverage of the men’s race begins tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23, at 6:45 a.m. ET, with the women’s race at 10:55 a.m. ET. Both races stream live exclusively on Peacock. CNBC will air an encore presentation of the men’s race on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. Bob Roll, a former professional cyclist who competed in three Tours de France, and Tour de France stage winner Christian Vande Velde will call the action live for the men’s race on Wednesday.

LIEGE-BASTOGNE-LIEGE

First run in 1892, Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the oldest of the five “Monuments” of the European road cycling circuit. Considered one of the hardest one-day cycling events, the race consists of a lengthy 156 miles throughout the Ardennes region of Belgium that feature numerous short, steep hills. This race signifies the last spring test for cyclists before stage racing begins later in the season.

Pogacar looks to defend his title but will have to do so against staunch competition from Remco Evenepoel and 2018 race winner Bob Jungels (Luxembourg). In the women’s race, 2023 winner Demi Vollering and Paris Olympic road race gold medalist Kristen Faulkner (United States) are all expected to compete.

Live coverage of the men’s race begins this Sunday, April 27, at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock, with CNBC joining live coverage at 9 a.m. ET. The women’s race begins Sunday at 10:55 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Roll and Vande Velde will call the action live for the men’s race on Sunday.

NBC SPORTS’ LIVE LA FLECHE WALLONNE AND LIEGE-BASTOGNE-LIEGE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET) :

Date

Race

Event

Peacock

CNBC/Peacock

Weds., April 23

La Fleche Wallonne

Men’s

6:45 a.m.





La Fleche Wallonne

Women’s

10:55 a.m.



Sun., April 27

Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Men’s

6 a.m.

9 a.m. ET



Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Women’s

10:55 a.m.





La Fleche Wallonne

Men’s



11 a.m.*



*Encore presentation on CNBC

--NBC SPORTS--