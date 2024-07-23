 Skip navigation
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL'S PARIS OLYMPICS "BY THE NUMBERS"

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS' STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE "CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY" MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Cheryl Haworth (Olympics)

Weightlifting Analyst

Three-time Olympian and Olympic bronze medalist Cheryl Haworth makes her second appearance on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a weightlifting analyst at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Haworth is an American weightlifter, widely known as “the strongest woman in the United States.” She began her career in the late 1990s, quickly becoming a national champion and junior world champion as a teenager. Haworth made history at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where women’s weightlifting debuted as an Olympic sport, by winning a bronze medal at 17 years old. She went on to compete in two more Olympics (2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing) and earned eleven national titles over her career.

Fast Facts

  • 2nd Olympics with NBCU
  • Three-time Olympian (2000, 2004, 2008).
  • Olympic bronze medalist (2000).
  • Eleven-time national champion.
  • Two-time junior world champion.
  • 1999 Pan American Games gold medalist (1999).
  • Inducted into the USA Weightlifting Hall of Fame in 2015.
  • Graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design with a degree in historic preservation.