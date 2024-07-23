Cheryl Haworth (Olympics)

Three-time Olympian and Olympic bronze medalist Cheryl Haworth makes her second appearance on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a weightlifting analyst at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Haworth is an American weightlifter, widely known as “the strongest woman in the United States.” She began her career in the late 1990s, quickly becoming a national champion and junior world champion as a teenager. Haworth made history at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where women’s weightlifting debuted as an Olympic sport, by winning a bronze medal at 17 years old. She went on to compete in two more Olympics (2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing) and earned eleven national titles over her career.

Fast Facts