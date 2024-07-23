Damon Hack (Olympics)

Damon Hack will serve as a daytime host during NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage in Paris, his third Olympic assignment with NBCU. Hack previously hosted coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on NBCSN and served as an on-site biathlon reporter at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He also covered the 2004 Athens Olympics for The New York Times.

Hack, who joined GOLF Channel in 2012, currently serves as host for Golf Today and Golf Central. Additionally, Hack serves as an on-site reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage.

Hack came to GOLF Channel from Sports Illustrated, where he covered golf and the NFL. Before joining the magazine, he covered golf and the NFL for The New York Times and golf and the New York Knicks for Newsday. He also previously covered the San Francisco 49ers for the Sacramento Bee.

Fast Facts