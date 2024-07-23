Danielle Slaton (Olympics)

Danielle Slaton returns as a soccer analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking her third Olympic assignment with NBCU (2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics in 2021).

Slaton was a defender on the U.S. women’s national team from 2000-05, winning a silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and a third-place finish at the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Slaton has served as an analyst on overage of the MLS and has called games at numerous World Cups. Additionally, she has previously worked for the Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Networks and NBC Sports Chicago.

Fast Facts