Grant Boone (Olympics)

Grant Boone will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage at the Paris Games this summer serving as a play-by-play announcer for golf coverage. Boone is a long-time play-by-play commentator for GOLF Channel and has spent more than 20 years as an award-winning play-by-play host for more than a dozen sports. Currently, Boone contributes to the network’s LPGA Tour tournament coverage as the play-by-play host in the 18th tower.

His experience also extends to sports radio, with his radio broadcast assignments including the PGA TOUR (where he was the signature voice for the original PGA TOUR Radio Network in 1997), the Masters and U.S. Open for golf, along with radio coverage of college football, college basketball, and college baseball competition.

Fast Facts