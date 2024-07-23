Jim Kozimor (Olympics)

Jim Kozimor returns for his seventh Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal and his fifth calling badminton play-by-play. Kozimor has previously handled play-by-play for curling at the 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

One of the most versatile announcers in the industry, Kozimor’s play-by-play duties for NBC Sports have included the NBA, college basketball and football for the Pac-12, college basketball from the WCC, Major League Soccer, high school football, Major League Lacrosse and World Team Tennis, among others, and he has served as a studio host for the network’s Oakland Raiders, San Jose Sharks and Golden State Warriors programming.

