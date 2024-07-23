 Skip navigation
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

Joe Speight (Olympics)

Soccer Play-by-Play

Joe Speight serves as a soccer play-by-play commentator on Team USA men’s matches for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking his debut on NBCU’s Olympic coverage.

Speight is a play-by-play commentator on NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage and is the lead voice on the Goal Rush whip-around show. He has called matches at multiple World Cups as well as UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches, the FA Cup, and more.

Fast Facts

  • Olympics debut with NBCU
  • Play-by-play voice on NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage
  • Lead voice of the Goal Rush whip-around show

