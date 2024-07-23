Joe Speight (Olympics)

Joe Speight serves as a soccer play-by-play commentator on Team USA men’s matches for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking his debut on NBCU’s Olympic coverage.

Speight is a play-by-play commentator on NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage and is the lead voice on the Goal Rush whip-around show. He has called matches at multiple World Cups as well as UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches, the FA Cup, and more.

Fast Facts

