Joe Speight (Olympics)
Soccer Play-by-Play
Joe Speight serves as a soccer play-by-play commentator on Team USA men’s matches for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking his debut on NBCU’s Olympic coverage.
Speight is a play-by-play commentator on NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage and is the lead voice on the Goal Rush whip-around show. He has called matches at multiple World Cups as well as UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches, the FA Cup, and more.
Fast Facts
- Olympics debut with NBCU
- Play-by-play voice on NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage
- Lead voice of the Goal Rush whip-around show
@SpeightJoe