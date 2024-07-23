 Skip navigation
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS' STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE "CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY" MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
John Wood Headshot Download

John Wood (Olympics)

Golf On-Course Reporter

John Wood will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as an on-course reporter for the golf competition at the Paris Olympics. Following 20-plus years as a PGA TOUR caddie, Wood joined NBC Sports’ golf coverage as an on-course reporter in 2021.

Wood first put on the headset and grabbed the mic in 2015 when he and Jim “Bones” Mackay joined GOLF Channel as on-course reporters at the RSM Classic.

During his time on the PGA TOUR, Wood was on the bag for a variety of players, including Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan, Mark Calcavecchia and Kevin Sutherland, among others. He has caddied in a number of Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups and was also on the bag for Kuchar’s bronze medal performance in men’s golf at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Prior to his career as a caddie, Wood played golf collegiately at the University of California, Berkeley.

Earlier this year, Wood was named as Team Manager for the U.S. in the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup, which will be captained by Keegan Bradley.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Caddied for Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan, Mark Calcavecchia and Kevin Sutherland, among others
  • Played golf collegiately at the University of California, Berkeley
  • Joined NBC Sports in 2021
  • Named Team Manager for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2025