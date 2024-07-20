 Skip navigation
The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (THIRD ROUND)
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (SECOND ROUND)
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Josh Brubaker (Olympics)

TikTok Influencer

Josh Brubaker makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a TikTok influencer for its coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, providing an inside look from Team USA House throughout the Games.

Brubaker is a popular TikTok content creator and broadcast radio personality, known for sharing behind-the-scenes looks at his radio career on his “bruontheradio” account. He has gained over 4.5 million followers on the platform. Brubaker currently hosts middays on Detroit’s 93.1 Nash FM for Cumulus Media. He gained additional recognition as a contestant on Netflix’s reality competition series The Circle US (Season 4).

Fast Facts

  • 1st Olympics with NBCU
  • TikTok influencer with 4.5+ million followers.
  • Radio personality for 93.1 Nash FM in Detroit.
  • Contestant on Netflix’s “The Circle US” (Season 4).
  • Graduate of Specs Howard School of Media Arts.