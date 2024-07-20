Josh Brubaker (Olympics)

Josh Brubaker makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a TikTok influencer for its coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, providing an inside look from Team USA House throughout the Games.

Brubaker is a popular TikTok content creator and broadcast radio personality, known for sharing behind-the-scenes looks at his radio career on his “bruontheradio” account. He has gained over 4.5 million followers on the platform. Brubaker currently hosts middays on Detroit’s 93.1 Nash FM for Cumulus Media. He gained additional recognition as a contestant on Netflix’s reality competition series The Circle US (Season 4).

Fast Facts