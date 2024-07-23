Justin Spring (Olympics)

Olympic bronze medalist Justin Spring will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer, serving as a gymnastics analyst for NBCU’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Spring was a member of the bronze medal-winning U.S. men’s gymnastics team at 2008 Beijing Olympics, eight-time member of the U.S. Senior National Team, and was a four-time NCAA champion at Illinois. Since retiring in 2009, Spring has had an extensive coaching career, serving as the Illinois head coach for 12 seasons and leading them to the NCAA Championship in 2012, where he also won National Coach of the Year. Since 2022, Spring has been an assistant coach at Alabama.