BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Justin Spring (Olympics)

Gymnastics Analyst

Olympic bronze medalist Justin Spring will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer, serving as a gymnastics analyst for NBCU’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Spring was a member of the bronze medal-winning U.S. men’s gymnastics team at 2008 Beijing Olympics, eight-time member of the U.S. Senior National Team, and was a four-time NCAA champion at Illinois. Since retiring in 2009, Spring has had an extensive coaching career, serving as the Illinois head coach for 12 seasons and leading them to the NCAA Championship in 2012, where he also won National Coach of the Year. Since 2022, Spring has been an assistant coach at Alabama.