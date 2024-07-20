Kenny Albert returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for his third Summer Olympic assignment as water polo play-by-play announcer for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Paris marks Albert’s ninth Olympics with NBCU; he has called men’s and women’s ice hockey for every Olympic Winter Games since 2002.

Albert, one of the most versatile broadcasters in sports, has served as lead play-by-play announcer for the NHL on TNT since the 2021-22 season. Albert also handles football and baseball play-by-play duties for FOX and is the only national play-by-play broadcaster who calls football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and boxing.

Albert has served as the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Rangers since 1995. He has served as play-by-play commentator for the NFL on FOX since the network’s inaugural season in 1994 and has been in the booth for five NFC Divisional Playoff games and three BCS bowl games. Albert has also called MLB games on Fox since 2001, and occasionally handles play-by-play for the Knicks on MSG Network.



Fast Facts