Kenny Albert

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (THIRD ROUND)
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (SECOND ROUND)
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (THIRD ROUND)
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (SECOND ROUND)
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenny Albert

Water Polo Play-by-Play

Kenny Albert returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for his third Summer Olympic assignment as water polo play-by-play announcer for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Paris marks Albert’s ninth Olympics with NBCU; he has called men’s and women’s ice hockey for every Olympic Winter Games since 2002.

Albert, one of the most versatile broadcasters in sports, has served as lead play-by-play announcer for the NHL on TNT since the 2021-22 season. Albert also handles football and baseball play-by-play duties for FOX and is the only national play-by-play broadcaster who calls football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and boxing.

Albert has served as the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Rangers since 1995. He has served as play-by-play commentator for the NFL on FOX since the network’s inaugural season in 1994 and has been in the booth for five NFC Divisional Playoff games and three BCS bowl games. Albert has also called MLB games on Fox since 2001, and occasionally handles play-by-play for the Knicks on MSG Network.


Fast Facts

  • Ninth overall Olympics with NBCU
  • Currently resides in New Jersey with his wife, Barbara, and daughters Amanda and Sydney.
  • Albert graduated from New York University in 1990 with a Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. As an undergraduate he called play-by-play for NYU basketball on WNYU radio.