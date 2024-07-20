Laura Britt (Olympics)

Laura Britt will be making her Olympic broadcasting debut with NBCU, serving as a host for CNBC and E!’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Currently, Britt is a host and reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, covering northern California sports including the San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California in 2018, she served as a host and reporter at Stadium (2017-2018) in Chicago, and 120 Sports (2013-2017).

Fast Facts