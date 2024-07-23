Laura Wilkinson (Olympics)

Olympic gold medalist and three-time Olympian Laura Wilkinson returns for her third Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal and second as a diving analyst, following the 2016 Rio Olympics. Wilkinson debuted at the 2012 London Olympics, where she worked for NBCOlympics.com.

A three-time U.S. Olympic diver (2000 Sydney Olympics, 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics), she won the gold medal in 10m platform in Sydney as well as the World Championship in 10m platform in 2005.

