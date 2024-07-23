Laurie Hernandez (Olympics)

Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez will serve as a gymnastics analyst in her second Olympics assignment with NBCUniversal at the Paris Olympics after making her debut with NBCU in Tokyo.

Hernandez was part of the gold medal-winning “Final Five” team at 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also won the silver medal in balance beam. During her career, Hernandez also won the gold medal in the team event at the 2016 Pacific Rim Championships and spent four years on the U.S. national team. Hernandez retired from competition in 2021.