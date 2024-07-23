Leslie Jones (Olympics)

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones will join NBCUniversal’s coverage as chief super fan commentator of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer.

Reprising her role from the 2018 PyeongChang and 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Jones will attend live Olympic events, meet athletes, and spread her enthusiasm for the Olympics across NBC, Peacock, and additional NBCUniversal linear and digital platforms, while also posting on her own social media handles during the coverage in Paris.

“It’s about that time people, for the 2024 Olympics, and I’m pumped to be heading to Paris to report on Team USA,” Jones exclaimed. “These athletes train for years to compete at the highest level, and I’m so excited to be back in the seat with NBCUniversal, cheering for Team USA and serving as chief super fan commentator. USA!! SLAY ALL DAY!! LET’S GOOOOOO!!”

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Jones had been live-tweeting her Olympic viewing experience, along with witty commentary and words of support for Team USA. At the start of the Games, Jones posted on Twitter a video of herself decked out in the American flag and wearing plastic gold medals, cheering for Team USA and displaying her love for the Olympics. Upon seeing this, NBC Sports invited Jones to Rio.

Jones is an NAACP Image Award winner, and a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee for her work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 2014-19. She recently had movie roles in Goodburger 2 and Coming 2 America. In 2017, Jones hosted the BET Awards and was included on TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people.