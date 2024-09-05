Lyndsay Signor is the Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement at NBC Sports. In this role, she leads marketing and consumer engagement efforts for NBC Sports’ properties across broadcast, cable, Peacock, CRM/Email and social media.

In 2018, Signor co-founded On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ cross-platform women’s empowerment initiative that spans across digital and social content, podcasts, sponsorship and immersive experiences.

Previously, Signor oversaw day-to-day marketing initiatives for the Olympics, PGA TOUR, NFL, NASCAR, IndyCar & Notre Dame football franchises. Prior to that, Signor served as senior director of social media marketing for NBC Sports and Olympics. In that capacity, she oversaw the social media strategy and operations for NBC Sports Group. She also launched the NBC Sports Group’s Social Media Council and Social Media Task Force, creating cohesive collaboration across NBC Sports HQ, Regional Sports Networks, Golf Channel and sales. Notably, Signor led the social media strategy and execution for the network’s biggest sporting events including the Olympics and Super Bowl.

Signor was named to the Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Class of 2022. Signor was named one of Multichannel News’ “Top 10 Social Media Mavens” in May 2012, Cynopsis Media’s “Top Women in Digital” in 2015 & 2018, and is a six-time Sports Emmy Award winner. She currently serves on the board of Trailblazer Studios in Raleigh, NC. She graduated from North Carolina State University and currently resides in Connecticut with her husband, Dan, and two children.

