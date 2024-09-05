 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Incredible Dog Challenge.png
PURINA PRO PLAN INCREDIBLE DOG CHALLENGE WESTERN REGIONALS FROM HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF., PRESENTED THIS SUNDAY AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Para Handover.jpg
ALI STROKER, ANDERSON .PAAK AND CAST OF PARALYMPIANS, ADAPTIVE ATHLETES AND ARTISTS TO HEADLINE THE LA28 PARALYMPIC HANDOVER CELEBRATION DURING THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES
SNF - Press Box.png
6 PLAYOFF TEAMS, 3 PRIMETIME GAMES, 2 CONTINENTS: SUPER BOWL MVP PATRICK MAHOMES & NFL MVP LAMAR JACKSON, PACKERS-EAGLES IN FIRST-EVER BRAZIL GAME , AND RAMS-LIONS PLAYOFF REMATCH – IT’S NFL KICKOFF WEEKEND ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO DEPORTES BEGINNING THURSDAY

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 24, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.
Lyndsay Signor Download

Lyndsay Signor

Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports

Lyndsay Signor is the Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement at NBC Sports. In this role, she leads marketing and consumer engagement efforts for NBC Sports’ properties across broadcast, cable, Peacock, CRM/Email and social media.

In 2018, Signor co-founded On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ cross-platform women’s empowerment initiative that spans across digital and social content, podcasts, sponsorship and immersive experiences.

Previously, Signor oversaw day-to-day marketing initiatives for the Olympics, PGA TOUR, NFL, NASCAR, IndyCar & Notre Dame football franchises. Prior to that, Signor served as senior director of social media marketing for NBC Sports and Olympics. In that capacity, she oversaw the social media strategy and operations for NBC Sports Group. She also launched the NBC Sports Group’s Social Media Council and Social Media Task Force, creating cohesive collaboration across NBC Sports HQ, Regional Sports Networks, Golf Channel and sales. Notably, Signor led the social media strategy and execution for the network’s biggest sporting events including the Olympics and Super Bowl.

Signor was named to the Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Class of 2022. Signor was named one of Multichannel News’ “Top 10 Social Media Mavens” in May 2012, Cynopsis Media’s “Top Women in Digital” in 2015 & 2018, and is a six-time Sports Emmy Award winner. She currently serves on the board of Trailblazer Studios in Raleigh, NC. She graduated from North Carolina State University and currently resides in Connecticut with her husband, Dan, and two children.