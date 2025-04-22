LPGA TOUR’S THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST MAJOR OF 2025 SEASON – HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK
20 Hours of Coverage of The Chevron Championship from The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas – Thursday-Friday on GOLF Channel, Saturday-Sunday on NBC/Peacock
Amy Rogers’ Nelly Korda Feature for NBCSports.com – Team Nelly: An Inside Look at the People Who Help Make Korda the World’s Best
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry Look to Defend Title at PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel
Last Week’s PGA TOUR RBC Heritage Delivers Record Early Round Viewership on GOLF Channel
PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Georgia – Friday-Sunday on GOLF Channel
PGA Professional Championship – Sunday, April 27 through Wednesday, April 30 on GOLF Channel
NCAA Division I Women’s Selection Show – Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel
STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2025 – Nelly Korda looks to defend her title at this week’s Chevron Championship – the first major championship of the 2025 LPGA Tour season – with coverage airing across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, headlining NBC Sports’ live golf presentations this week.
LPGA TOUR: THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP
The Chevron Championship – the first of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships – takes center stage this week at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands Texas, the third year the club will host the event after moving from California. Nelly Korda tied an LPGA record last year at the Chevron Championship by winning her fifth consecutive start on tour, joining Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.
NBC Sports will present 20 hours of live coverage of The Chevron Championship across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock. Early-round coverage will air on GOLF Channel with weekend coverage on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports’ presentation of the Chevron Championship will also utilize drone camera coverage to showcase aerial shots of The Club at Carlton Woods.
Ahead of this week’s Chevron Championship, GOLF Channel reporter Amy Rogers penned a feature for NBCSports.com detailing the team that has helped propel Nelly Korda to her World No. 1 status, which includes interviews with Korda’s swing coach Jamie Mulligan, caddie Jason McDede, agent Chris Mullhaupt, and athletic trainer Kim Baughman.
Golf Central studio coverage on GOLF Channel will recap each round, hosted by Anna Jackson alongside Mel Reid and Amanda Blumenherst.
NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Terry Gannon
- Analyst: Morgan Pressel
- Holes: Tom Abbott
- On-Course: Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie
- Interviews: Amy Rogers
How To Watch – Thursday, April 24 – Sunday, April 27 (all times ET)
· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel
· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|GOLF Channel
|Peacock
|NBC/Peacock
|Thursday
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.
|Friday
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.
|Saturday
|2-3 p.m.
|3-6 p.m.
|Sunday
|2-3 p.m.
|3-6 p.m.
Notable Players This Week
- Nelly Korda
- Maja Stark
- Lydia Ko
- Hannah Green
- Brooke Henderson
- Charley Hull
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Angel Yin
- Celine Boutier
PGA TOUR: ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry look to defend their title this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, an event which dates back to the 1930s and became a two-man team tournament in 2017. McIlroy and Lowry defeated the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff last year. The event features 80 two-man teams – the first and third rounds will be a four-ball format, and the second and final rounds will utilize a foursomes format.
Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.
GOLF Channel Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: George Savaricas
- Analyst: Johnson Wagner
- Holes: Jim Gallagher Jr.
- On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost
Notable Teams This Week
- Rory McIlroy-Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa-Kurt Kitayama
- Billy Horschel-Tom Hoge
- Thomas Detry-Robert MacIntyre
- Taylor Moore-Wyndham Clark
- Sahith Theegala-Aaron Rai
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC
Stephen Ames is the two-time defending champion of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga., and has won the event three times in his career. Ames set the tournament scoring record for lowest 54-hole score (-19) in 2023 and won the event by four strokes in all three of his wins.
First-round coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Friday at 3 p.m. ET and airs on GOLF Channel in primetime at 9 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday airs on GOLF Channel live at 3 p.m. ET.
Notable Players This Week
- Stephen Ames
- Stewart Cink
- Davis Love III
- Bernhard Langer
- Vijay Singh
- Darren Clarke
- Retief Goosen
PGA OF AMERICA: PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
The PGA Professional Championship is the national championship for golf club professionals and will take place at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. This year’s Championship will see a field of 312 PGA Professionals trying to survive two cuts and earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial PGA Team. The top finishers that compose the Corebridge Financial PGA Team gain an invitation to the PGA Championship, while the newly-minted PGA Professional Champion receives exemptions into six PGA Tour events over the next 12 months.
First round coverage will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app this Sunday, April 27, at 4 p.m. ET and will air on GOLF Channel that evening at 7 p.m. ET. GOLF Channel will air live coverage of the second, third, and final rounds next Monday-Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.
GOLF Channel Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Justin Kutcher
- Analyst: Suzy Whaley
- On-Course: Tripp Isenhour / Gary Christian
COLLEGE GOLF: NCAA WOMEN’S DIVISION I SELECTION SHOW
The NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields will be announced on Wednesday selection show at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Anna Jackson will host the special alongside analyst Amanda Blumenherst. NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals will be contested May 5-7 at six different sites with 12 teams at each site, culminating in the NCAA Championship at La Costa in May on GOLF Channel.
BROADCAST NOTES
- Golf Today discusses the latest in the world of golf, featuring interviews with players and roundtable discussions with reporters who cover the game. Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central and Golf Today coverage is anchored by Anna Jackson, Damon Hack, Eamon Lynch, Mel Reid, Amanda Blumenherst, Rex Hoggard, and Amy Rogers.
|Day
|Golf Today
|Golf Central
|Tuesday
|12-2 p.m.
|4-5 p.m.
|Wednesday
|2-4 p.m.
|4-5 p.m.
|Thursday
|8-9 p.m.
|Friday
|8-9 p.m.
|Saturday
|12-1 p.m.
|6-7 p.m.
|Sunday
|12-1 p.m.
|6-7 p.m.
Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play
All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.
