LPGA TOUR’S THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST MAJOR OF 2025 SEASON – HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2025 – Nelly Korda looks to defend her title at this week’s Chevron Championship – the first major championship of the 2025 LPGA Tour season – with coverage airing across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, headlining NBC Sports’ live golf presentations this week.

LPGA TOUR: THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

The Chevron Championship – the first of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships – takes center stage this week at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands Texas, the third year the club will host the event after moving from California. Nelly Korda tied an LPGA record last year at the Chevron Championship by winning her fifth consecutive start on tour, joining Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

NBC Sports will present 20 hours of live coverage of The Chevron Championship across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock. Early-round coverage will air on GOLF Channel with weekend coverage on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports’ presentation of the Chevron Championship will also utilize drone camera coverage to showcase aerial shots of The Club at Carlton Woods.

Ahead of this week’s Chevron Championship, GOLF Channel reporter Amy Rogers penned a feature for NBCSports.com detailing the team that has helped propel Nelly Korda to her World No. 1 status, which includes interviews with Korda’s swing coach Jamie Mulligan, caddie Jason McDede, agent Chris Mullhaupt, and athletic trainer Kim Baughman.

Golf Central studio coverage on GOLF Channel will recap each round, hosted by Anna Jackson alongside Mel Reid and Amanda Blumenherst.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

: Interviews: Amy Rogers

How To Watch – Thursday, April 24 – Sunday, April 27 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel

Peacock

NBC/Peacock

Thursday

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.





Friday

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.





Saturday



2-3 p.m.

3-6 p.m.

Sunday



2-3 p.m.

3-6 p.m.



Notable Players This Week



Nelly Korda

Maja Stark

Lydia Ko

Hannah Green

Brooke Henderson

Charley Hull

Jeeno Thitikul

Angel Yin

Celine Boutier

PGA TOUR: ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry look to defend their title this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, an event which dates back to the 1930s and became a two-man team tournament in 2017. McIlroy and Lowry defeated the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff last year. The event features 80 two-man teams – the first and third rounds will be a four-ball format, and the second and final rounds will utilize a foursomes format.

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: Holes: Jim Gallagher Jr.

On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost

Notable Teams This Week



Rory McIlroy-Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa-Kurt Kitayama

Billy Horschel-Tom Hoge

Thomas Detry-Robert MacIntyre

Taylor Moore-Wyndham Clark

Sahith Theegala-Aaron Rai



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC

Stephen Ames is the two-time defending champion of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga., and has won the event three times in his career. Ames set the tournament scoring record for lowest 54-hole score (-19) in 2023 and won the event by four strokes in all three of his wins.

First-round coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Friday at 3 p.m. ET and airs on GOLF Channel in primetime at 9 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday airs on GOLF Channel live at 3 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week



Stephen Ames

Stewart Cink

Davis Love III

Bernhard Langer

Vijay Singh

Darren Clarke

Retief Goosen

PGA OF AMERICA: PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA Professional Championship is the national championship for golf club professionals and will take place at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. This year’s Championship will see a field of 312 PGA Professionals trying to survive two cuts and earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial PGA Team. The top finishers that compose the Corebridge Financial PGA Team gain an invitation to the PGA Championship, while the newly-minted PGA Professional Champion receives exemptions into six PGA Tour events over the next 12 months.

First round coverage will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app this Sunday, April 27, at 4 p.m. ET and will air on GOLF Channel that evening at 7 p.m. ET. GOLF Channel will air live coverage of the second, third, and final rounds next Monday-Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Justin Kutcher

: Justin Kutcher Analyst : Suzy Whaley

: Suzy Whaley On-Course: Tripp Isenhour / Gary Christian

COLLEGE GOLF: NCAA WOMEN’S DIVISION I SELECTION SHOW

The NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields will be announced on Wednesday selection show at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Anna Jackson will host the special alongside analyst Amanda Blumenherst. NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals will be contested May 5-7 at six different sites with 12 teams at each site, culminating in the NCAA Championship at La Costa in May on GOLF Channel.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Today discusses the latest in the world of golf, featuring interviews with players and roundtable discussions with reporters who cover the game. Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central and Golf Today coverage is anchored by Anna Jackson, Damon Hack, Eamon Lynch, Mel Reid, Amanda Blumenherst, Rex Hoggard, and Amy Rogers.

Day

Golf Today

Golf Central

Tuesday

12-2 p.m.

4-5 p.m.

Wednesday

2-4 p.m.

4-5 p.m.

Thursday



8-9 p.m.

Friday



8-9 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 p.m.

6-7 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 p.m.

6-7 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

