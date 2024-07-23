Marisa Pilla (Olympics)

Marisa Pilla serves as a soccer reporter on women’s matches for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking her second Olympic assignment with NBCU.

Pilla currently serves as the postgame show host for the Philadelphia Eagles and as the pre and postgame host for the Philadelphia Union. Previously, she served as a sideline reporter on NWSL and MLS coverage.

2 nd Olympics with NBC Sports

Olympics with NBC Sports Graduate of the University of Maryland

@ Pilla_Talk