Mel Reid (Olympics)

Golf Analyst

Mel Reid will make her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer serving as an analyst on women’s golf coverage. Reid currently plays on the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour and in October 2020, she won her maiden LPGA Tour event, the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Reid began playing on the Ladies European Tour in 2008 on sponsor invitations. A third-place finish at the Australian Open in early February allowed her to stay in the top 20 on the money list and gain entrance into LET events for the rest of the season. She placed 12th on the money list in 2008 and was named LET Rookie of the Year.

Reid’s first LET victory came in 2010 at the Turkish Airlines Ladies Open. She followed that up with two wins in 2011 and was a member of the 2011 Solheim Cup team, securing a spot on the European team as the leader in the LET rankings.

She competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, as well as four Solheim Cups (2011, 2015, 2017, 2021).

Fast Facts

  • First Olympics with NBCU
  • Currently plays on the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour
  • Competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as four Solheim Cups