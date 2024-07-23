Michael Phelps (Olympics)

Michael Phelps, who has won more total Olympic medals (28) and gold medals (23) than anyone in history, returns to NBCUniversal’s coverage following his role on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, offering commentary and analysis on the primetime and daytime shows in Paris on NBC and Peacock. He will also join Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select swimming competitions.

Phelps, a five-time U.S. Olympian (2000-16), also holds the records for most Olympic gold medals in individual events (13) and Olympic medals in individual events (16) and was the most successful athlete for four consecutive Olympics (2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio).