REBECCA “BECS” GENTRY (Olympics)

NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
ParisOlympicsKids.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
REBECCA “BECS” GENTRY (Olympics)

Reporter

Rebecca “Becs” Gentry makes her Olympic debut as a reporter for NBCUniversal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Gentry began her career as a Nike+ Run Club coach in London and is now a globally recognized Peloton instructor based in New York City. She joined Peloton in 2019 as a Tread specialist, helping develop an 18-week marathon training program for the Peloton app. Gentry has competed in marathon and ultramarathon races, finishing as the first non-elite female in the 2019 New York City Marathon with a time of 2:37:01. In 2021, she placed fourth in the Olympic Marathon Trials for Team Great Britain with a time of 2:32:01.

Fast Facts

  • 1st Olympics with NBCU
  • Peloton Tread instructor.
  • Former Nike+ Run Club Coach in London.
  • 4th place in 2021 Olympic Marathon Trials for Team Great Britain (2:32:01).
  • 1st non-elite female finisher in 2019 New York City Marathon (2:37:01).