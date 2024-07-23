REBECCA “BECS” GENTRY (Olympics)

Rebecca “Becs” Gentry makes her Olympic debut as a reporter for NBCUniversal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Gentry began her career as a Nike+ Run Club coach in London and is now a globally recognized Peloton instructor based in New York City. She joined Peloton in 2019 as a Tread specialist, helping develop an 18-week marathon training program for the Peloton app. Gentry has competed in marathon and ultramarathon races, finishing as the first non-elite female in the 2019 New York City Marathon with a time of 2:37:01. In 2021, she placed fourth in the Olympic Marathon Trials for Team Great Britain with a time of 2:32:01.

