Robbie Hummel (Olympics)

Robbie Hummel makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a men’s basketball analyst this summer in Paris.

A two-time AP honorable mention All-American and three-time first team All-Big Ten selection during an impressive career at Purdue (2007-2012), Hummel was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft and played two seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Additionally, he was a member of the gold medal-winning national team at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

Since 2023, Hummel has been an analyst for NBC Sports’ presentation of Big Ten men’s basketball.