Ryan Sheckler (Olympics)

Skateboarding phenom Ryan Sheckler makes his debut as a skateboarding analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Sheckler has been influential in the world of skateboarding for more than two decades and became the youngest gold medalist in the X Games when he won gold in Skateboard Park in 2003 at the age of 13. In 2014, Sheckler was named as one of the top 15 most influential skateboarders of all-time by Fox Weekly.

Sheckler was also the focus of his own MTV reality series, “Life of Ryan” which premiered in 2007 and starred Sheckler along with his brothers and friends.