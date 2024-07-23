 Skip navigation
Scott Hanson (Olympics)

Gold Zone Host

Scott Hanson is making his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Hanson, the celebrated host of NFL RedZone, will open each day’s coverage on Peacock with Gold Zone. He has served as the host of NFL RedZone since its inaugural season in 2009, taking viewers through every touchdown and exciting moment live on Sunday afternoons to critical acclaim. He also is a host of NFL Network’s on-location coverage of events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and more.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympics with NBCU
  • Host of NFL RedZone since its inaugural season in 2009
  • Played football as a walk-on at Syracuse