NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Sherman Nelson (Olympics)

Taekwondo Analyst

Sherman Nelson reprises his role as taekwondo analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics, his second Olympic assignment with NBCU following his debut in the same role for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Nelson currently serves as the Director of Athlete Affairs for USA Taekwondo, the National Governing Body for Olympic Taekwondo. This includes but is not limited to maintaining the program goals at the National Academy and being a part of the High Performance team that curates the Olympic and National team pathways.

Coach Nelson also has 32 years of experience in taekwondo, receiving his 4th degree black belt. A former national team member and national team coach, he served as the team leader for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He currently also serves as the Minister of Information for USA Taekwondo, providing live match commentary, interviews and other social media interactions.