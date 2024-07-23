Sherman Nelson (Olympics)

Sherman Nelson reprises his role as taekwondo analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics, his second Olympic assignment with NBCU following his debut in the same role for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Nelson currently serves as the Director of Athlete Affairs for USA Taekwondo, the National Governing Body for Olympic Taekwondo. This includes but is not limited to maintaining the program goals at the National Academy and being a part of the High Performance team that curates the Olympic and National team pathways.

Coach Nelson also has 32 years of experience in taekwondo, receiving his 4th degree black belt. A former national team member and national team coach, he served as the team leader for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He currently also serves as the Minister of Information for USA Taekwondo, providing live match commentary, interviews and other social media interactions.

