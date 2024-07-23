Steve Sands (Olympics)

Steve Sands returns for his fifth overall assignment for NBC Sports’ Olympics coverage, previously making his Summer Olympics debut at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Sands has also served as a reporter for speedskating at the 2014 and 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

A versatile on-air personality, Sands joined GOLF Channel in 2001 and is currently a play-by-play commentator on PGA TOUR telecasts, as well as major championships and international events such as the U.S. Open, the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup. He also contributes to GOLF Channel’s critically acclaimed Live From studio shows.

