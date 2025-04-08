NBCUNIVERSAL EARNS 48 SPORTS EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS – MOST SINCE 2013 – LED BY 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES

Sunday Night Football Nominated for Outstanding Live Sports Series; Up For Record 12th Win in the Category

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 8, 2025 – NBCUniversal earned 48 Sports Emmy Award nominations for 2024 – NBCU’s most since 2013 (58) - highlighted by nominations for its coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad from Paris, France, Sunday Night Football, the 150th Kentucky Derby, golf, and more.

The announcement was made today by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Rose Hall in New York City on Tuesday, May 20.

Highlights of NBCUniversal’s nominations:

The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad from Paris, France, was nominated for 27 Emmys, including Outstanding Live Special and The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award;

Sunday Night Football -- primetime television’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive seasons – earned 10 nominations, including for Outstanding Live Sports Series, which it has won a record 11 times, Outstanding Playoff Coverage, and Outstanding Digital Innovation ( Peacock Madden NFL Cast

NBC Sports earned three nominations in the Outstanding Open/Tease category for Fatherhood on The 124th U.S. Open coverage, and Land of Stories and Meet Team USA x Beyonce on the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

NBC Sports earned four nominations for The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form for Closing Essay and Land of Stories on the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, as well as Fatherhood on The 124th U.S. Open coverage and Sunday Night Football;

Mike Tirico was nominated for both the Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play and Host categories. Tirico won the Sports Emmy in the Host category two of the last three years;

Noah Eagle, who served as the voice of NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night games and Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball coverage at the Paris Olympics, was nominated for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play. Last year, Eagle won the Sports Emmy award for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air;

Scott Hanson, who served as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock during NBCU’s coverage of Paris Olympic Games, was nominated for Outstanding Sports Personality – Host;

Andrés Cantor (Telemundo), winner of six Sports Emmys, was nominated for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish, along with Telemundo Deportes colleagues Rolando Cantu and Miguel Gurwitz.

NBCUniversal earned a total of 48 nominations, including 27 for the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, 10 nominations for SNF, nine nominations for Telemundo, two nominations for GOLF Channel, two Peacock nominations, and one nomination for NBCOlympics.com.

The complete list of NBCUniversal nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Live Special: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Live Special: The 124 th U.S. Open (NBC/USA Network/Peacock)

(NBC/USA Network/Peacock) Outstanding Live Special – Non-Championship Event: The 108 th Indianapolis 500 (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Live Series: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Playoff Coverage: NFL Playoffs (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Hosted Edited Series: Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson (Peacock)

(Peacock) Outstanding Short Documentary: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: In the Company of Heroes (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Studio Show - Daily: The Dan Patrick Show (Peacock)

(Peacock) Outstanding Journalism: Fighting for Olympic Gold: Ukraine’s Athletes at War: Richard Engel Reports (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Short Feature: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Caeleb & The Critic (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Short Feature: GOLF Central Live From the PGA Championship: For Trazzy (GOLF Channel)

(GOLF Channel) Outstanding Open/Tease: The 124 th U.S. Open: Fatherhood (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Open/Tease: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Land of Stories (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Open/Tease: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Meet Team USA x Beyonce (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Interactive Experience: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Digital Innovation: NFL on NBC: Madden NFL Cast (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Studio Host: Mike Tirico (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Studio Host: Scott Hanson (NFL Network/Peacock)

(NFL Network/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung (Prime Video/NBC)

(Prime Video/NBC) Outstanding Technical Team Event: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Technical Team Studio: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Camera Work – Short Form: The Games of the XXIII Olympiad: Caeleb & The Critic (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Camera Work – Short Form: The 150 th Kentucky Derby (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Editing – Short Form: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Land of Stories (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Editing – Short Form: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Closing Essay (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Land of Stories (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form: The 124 th U.S. Open: Fatherhood (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Writing – Long Form: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: In the Company of Heroes (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Graphic Design – Event/Show: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock/USA Network/CNBC/E!/NBCOlympics.com/Telemundo/Universo/GOLF Channel)

(NBC/Peacock/USA Network/CNBC/E!/NBCOlympics.com/Telemundo/Universo/GOLF Channel) Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Immersive Audio at Scale (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award: 2024 PGA TOUR: Drone AR (CBS/NBC(PGA TOUR))

(CBS/NBC(PGA TOUR)) Outstanding Public Service Content: Notre Dame Football: What Would You Fight For? (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish: Juegos Olimpicos Paris 2024 (Telemundo/Universo)

(Telemundo/Universo) Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish: Sunday Night Football (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

(Telemundo/Universo/Peacock) Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish: Zona Mixta (Telemundo)

(Telemundo) Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish: Juegos Olimpicos Paris 2024: Hermanos Limardo: Lazos de Acero (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

(Telemundo/Universo/Peacock) Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish: Juegos Olimpicos Paris 2024: Momentos Que Marcan (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

(Telemundo/Universo/Peacock) Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish: Juegos Olimpicos Paris 2024: “El Nino” (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

(Telemundo/Universo/Peacock) Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish: Andrés Cantor (Telemundo)

(Telemundo) Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish: Rolando Cantu (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

(Telemundo/Universo/Peacock) Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

