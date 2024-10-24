MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND CHLOE KIM HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE
Shiffrin is 3 Wins Away from Becoming Second Athlete in a Winter Olympic Discipline to Reach 100 Career Individual World Cup Victories; Can Tie Record for Most Career World Cup Overall Titles This Season
Live Competition Coverage of Women’s Giant Slalom from Soelden, Austria, Begins Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock
First U.S. Event in Killington, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 30, Live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; FIS World Cup Finals from Sun Valley, Idaho, in March
First U.S. Snowboarding Event from Copper Mountain, Colo., on Sat, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock
NBC Sports to Present 2024-25 U.S. and Austrian Events – Including the World-Famous Kitzbühel – this Season Across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 24, 2024 – Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest skier in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup history, and two-time reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the winter sports season across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network. NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic combined from iconic winter venues, both domestic and international, such as Killington, Vt., Aspen, Colo., Kitzbühel, Austria, and more.
ALPINE SKIING
The World Cup season begins this Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 a.m. ET live from Soelden, Austria, exclusively on Peacock with the first run of the women’s giant slalom.
Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is three wins away from becoming only the second athlete across all Winter Olympic disciplines to reach 100 career individual World Cup victories. Norwegian female cross-country skier and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Marit Bjoergen is the only person on the list with 114 wins. Shiffrin could also tie the women’s record for most overall season-long alpine skiing World Cup Crystal Globes, currently held by Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proll with six. Shiffrin has won five overall World Cups (2017-2019, 2022-2023). Last season she finished third after an injury caused her to miss numerous events.
The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team boasts an impressive alpine skiing contingent this season, with athletes such as Paula Moltzan, Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, and Nina O’Brien, coming off a broken leg that held her out of competition for over a year, all expected to compete this season.
Notable international athletes expected to compete include reigning World Cup champions Marco Odermatt (Switzerland) and Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland), reigning men’s slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller (Austria), two-time Olympic women’s downhill medalist Sofia Goggia (Italy), and more.
Notable alpine races on the schedule include the Stifel Killington Cup in Killington Vt., (Nov. 30-Dec. 1), the men’s and women’s Stifel Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek, Colo. (Dec. 6-8, Dec. 14-15), the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 24-26) and the FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho (March 22-23, 25-27, 29-30).
FREESTYLE/SNOWBOARDING/FREE SKIING
Throughout the season, numerous Olympians are expected to compete, including Chloe Kim, 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino, and 2018 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing. Kim, the first woman to win two Olympic gold medals in halfpipe (2018 PyeongChang, 2022 Beijing), is also a seven-time Winter X Games gold medalist.
Notable freeski athletes expected to compete this season include two-time Olympic halfpipe medalist Alex Ferreira, 2022 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, and Winter Vinecki, who won three World Cup events last season, the most of any American woman in freestyle skiing.
The first U.S. snowboarding event on the schedule are the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe finals in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Sat, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.
Freestyle aerials coverage begins in Lake Placid, NY, at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock on Sunday, Jan. 19, headlined by Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis. Freestyle moguls coverage kicks off at Waterville Valley, NH, on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, which will showcase the strong U.S. women’s team, including Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf.
NORDIC COMBINED
The first Nordic combined event is the mass start race in Ramsau am Dachstein on Friday, Dec. 20, at 8:50 a.m. ET live on Peacock, with ski jumping beginning later that same day at 10:10 a.m. ET live on Peacock. The next day, Saturday, Dec. 21, the cross-country skiing portion of the event begins live at 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.
NBC Sports’ 2024-25 Skiing and Snowboarding Coverage Schedule
All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.
Schedule will be added to as the season progresses.
|Date
|Discipline
|Event
|Location
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Sat., Oct. 26
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom
|Soelden, Austria
|4 a.m. (Run 1), 7 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 27
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|Soelden, Austria
|5 a.m. (Run 1), 8 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 23
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom
|Gurgl, Austria
|5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|
|Freestyle Skiing
|Slopestyle Finals
|Stubai, Austria
|6:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Nov. 24
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom
|Gurgl, Austria
|5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 30
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom
|Killington, Vt.
|1 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Dec. 1
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom
|Killington, Vt.
|12:30 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 7
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Super-G
|Beaver Creek, Colo.
|5 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 14
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|Beaver Creek, Colo.
|5 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Dec. 15
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Downhill; Women’s Super-G
|Beaver Creek, Colo.
|4 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Fri., Dec. 20
|Nordic Combined
|Mass Start
|Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
|8:15 a.m. (Women’s), 8:50 a.m. (Men’s)
|Peacock
|
|Nordic Combined
|Ski Jumping - Normal Hill (Day 1)
|Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
|10:10 a.m. (Women’s), 10:55 a.m. (Men’s)
|Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 21
|Nordic Combined
|Ski Jumping - Normal Hill (Day 2)
|Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
|4 a.m. (Women’s), 4:40 a.m. (Men’s)
|Peacock
|
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s 10km
|Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
|8:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Nordic Combined
|Women’s 5km
|Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
|10:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Snowboarding
|Halfpipe Finals
|Copper Mountain, Colo.
|12 p.m.*
|CNBC, Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 22
|Snowboarding
|Halfpipe Finals
|Copper Mountain, Colo.
|4:30 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 28
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom
|Semmering, Austria
|5 a.m. (Run 1), 8 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Sun., Dec. 29
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom
|Semmering, Austria
|5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 3
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s Four Hills Tournament Large Hill - Qualifying
|Innsbruck, Austria
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 4
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s Four Hills Tournament Large Hill - Final
|Innsbruck, Austria
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Freeskiing
|Big Air Finals
|Klagenfurt, Austria
|11:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 5
|Ski Jumping
|Women’s HS98
|Villach, Austria
|6:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s 4HT HS142 – Qualifying
|Bischofshofen, Austria
|11:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Snowboarding
|Big Air Finals
|Klagenfurt, Austria
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 6
|Ski Jumping
|Women’s HS98
|Villach, Austria
|9:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s 4HT HS142 – Finals
|Bischofshofen, Austria
|11:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 10
|Freeskiing
|Big Air Finals
|Kreischberg, Austria
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 11
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Downhill
|St. Anton, Austria
|6:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Snowboarding
|Big Air Finals
|Kreischberg, Austria
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 12
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Super-G
|St. Anton, Austria
|6:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 14
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom
|Flachau, Austria
|12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|
|Snowboarding
|Parallel Slalom
|Bad Gastein, Austria
|1:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Weds., Jan. 15
|Snowboarding
|Parallel Slalom Team
|Bad Gastein, Austria
|10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Thurs., Jan. 16
|Ski Cross
|Men’s/Women’s Ski Cross
|Reiteralm, Austria
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Fri. Jan. 17
|Ski Cross
|Men’s/Women’s Ski Cross
|Reiteralm, Austria
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 19
|Freestyle Skiing
|Team Aerials
|Lake Placid, NY
|2 p.m.
|CNBC, Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 24
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Super-G
|Kitzbühel, Austria
|6:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 25
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Downhill
|Kitzbühel, Austria
|6:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Downhill
|Kitzbühel, Austria
|12:30 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 26
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom
|Kitzbühel, Austria
|5:15 a.m. (Run 1), 8:15 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|
|Freestyle Skiing
|Dual Moguls Finals
|Waterville Valley, NH
|3 p.m.
|CNBC, Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 28
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|Schladming, Austria
|12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Weds., Jan. 29
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom
|Schladming, Austria
|12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 31
|Nordic Combined
|Mass Start
|Seefeld, Austria
|7 a.m. (Women’s), 7:45 a.m. (Men’s)
|Peacock
|
|Nordic Combined
|Ski Jumping – Normal Hill
|Seefeld, Austria
|9:15 a.m. (Women’s), 10 a.m. (Men’s)
|Peacock
|Sat., Feb. 1
|Nordic Combined
|Ski Jumping – Normal Hill
|Seefeld, Austria
|5 a.m. (Men’s), 6 a.m. (Women’s)
|Peacock
|
|Nordic Combined
|Women’s 5km
|Seefeld, Austria
|9:10 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s 7.5km
|Seefeld, Austria
|9:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Freeskiing; Snowboarding
|Slopestyle Finals; Halfpipe Finals
|Aspen, Colo.
|2:30 p.m.
|CNBC, Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 2
|Nordic Combined
|Ski Jumping – Normal Hill
|Seefeld, Austria
|4:45 a.m. (Women’s), 5:30 a.m. (Men’s)
|Peacock
|
|Nordic Combined
|Women’s 5km
|Seefeld, Austria
|9:25 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s 10km
|Seefeld, Austria
|10:10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 9
|Snowboarding
|Slopestyle Finals
|Aspen, Colo.
|2 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|
|Ski Jumping
|HS 128
|Lake Placid, NY
|2 p.m.*
|CNBC, Peacock
|
|Freestyle Skiing
|Dual Moguls Finals
|Deer Valley, Utah
|3 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Feb. 22
|Ski Jumping
|Women’s Normal Hill HS90
|Hinzenbach, Austria
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 23
|Ski Jumping
|Women’s Normal Hill HS90
|Hinzenbach, Austria
|9:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., March 21
|Snowboarding
|Men’s/Women’s Snowboard Cross
|Montafon, Austria
|6 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., March 22
|Snowboarding
|Men’s/Women’s Snowboard Cross Team
|Montafon, Austria
|9:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Downhill
|Sun Valley, Idaho
|11 a.m.
|CNBC, Peacock
|
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Downhill
|Sun Valley, Idaho
|1 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 23
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Super-G
|Sun Valley, Idaho
|1 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., March 25
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
|Sun, Valley Idaho
|2 p.m.
|USA Network
|Wed., March 26
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
|Sun Valley, Idaho
|2 p.m.
|USA Network
|Thurs., March 27
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom (Run 2)
|Sun Valley, Idaho
|2 p.m.
|USA Network
|Sat., March 29
|Alpine Skiing
|TBD
|Sun Valley, Idaho
|2 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 30
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom (Run 2)
|Sun Valley, Idaho
|1 p.m.*
|CNBC, Peacock
*Delayed coverage
