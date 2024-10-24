MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND CHLOE KIM HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE

Shiffrin is 3 Wins Away from Becoming Second Athlete in a Winter Olympic Discipline to Reach 100 Career Individual World Cup Victories; Can Tie Record for Most Career World Cup Overall Titles This Season

Live Competition Coverage of Women’s Giant Slalom from Soelden, Austria, Begins Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

First U.S. Event in Killington, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 30, Live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; FIS World Cup Finals from Sun Valley, Idaho, in March

First U.S. Snowboarding Event from Copper Mountain, Colo., on Sat, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 2024-25 U.S. and Austrian Events – Including the World-Famous Kitzbühel – this Season Across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 24, 2024 – Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest skier in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup history, and two-time reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the winter sports season across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network. NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic combined from iconic winter venues, both domestic and international, such as Killington, Vt., Aspen, Colo., Kitzbühel, Austria, and more.

ALPINE SKIING

The World Cup season begins this Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 a.m. ET live from Soelden, Austria, exclusively on Peacock with the first run of the women’s giant slalom.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is three wins away from becoming only the second athlete across all Winter Olympic disciplines to reach 100 career individual World Cup victories. Norwegian female cross-country skier and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Marit Bjoergen is the only person on the list with 114 wins. Shiffrin could also tie the women’s record for most overall season-long alpine skiing World Cup Crystal Globes, currently held by Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proll with six. Shiffrin has won five overall World Cups (2017-2019, 2022-2023). Last season she finished third after an injury caused her to miss numerous events.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team boasts an impressive alpine skiing contingent this season, with athletes such as Paula Moltzan, Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, and Nina O’Brien, coming off a broken leg that held her out of competition for over a year, all expected to compete this season.

Notable international athletes expected to compete include reigning World Cup champions Marco Odermatt (Switzerland) and Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland), reigning men’s slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller (Austria), two-time Olympic women’s downhill medalist Sofia Goggia (Italy), and more.

Notable alpine races on the schedule include the Stifel Killington Cup in Killington Vt., (Nov. 30-Dec. 1), the men’s and women’s Stifel Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek, Colo. (Dec. 6-8, Dec. 14-15), the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 24-26) and the FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho (March 22-23, 25-27, 29-30).

FREESTYLE/SNOWBOARDING/FREE SKIING

Throughout the season, numerous Olympians are expected to compete, including Chloe Kim, 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino, and 2018 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing. Kim, the first woman to win two Olympic gold medals in halfpipe (2018 PyeongChang, 2022 Beijing), is also a seven-time Winter X Games gold medalist.

Notable freeski athletes expected to compete this season include two-time Olympic halfpipe medalist Alex Ferreira, 2022 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, and Winter Vinecki, who won three World Cup events last season, the most of any American woman in freestyle skiing.

The first U.S. snowboarding event on the schedule are the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe finals in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Sat, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

Freestyle aerials coverage begins in Lake Placid, NY, at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock on Sunday, Jan. 19, headlined by Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis. Freestyle moguls coverage kicks off at Waterville Valley, NH, on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, which will showcase the strong U.S. women’s team, including Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf.

NORDIC COMBINED

The first Nordic combined event is the mass start race in Ramsau am Dachstein on Friday, Dec. 20, at 8:50 a.m. ET live on Peacock, with ski jumping beginning later that same day at 10:10 a.m. ET live on Peacock. The next day, Saturday, Dec. 21, the cross-country skiing portion of the event begins live at 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 Skiing and Snowboarding Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses.

Date

Discipline

Event

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., Oct. 26

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Giant Slalom

Soelden, Austria

4 a.m. (Run 1), 7 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Sun., Oct. 27

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom

Soelden, Austria

5 a.m. (Run 1), 8 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom

Gurgl, Austria

5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock



Freestyle Skiing

Slopestyle Finals

Stubai, Austria

6:15 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 24

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Slalom

Gurgl, Austria

5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 30

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Giant Slalom

Killington, Vt.

1 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Dec. 1

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom

Killington, Vt.

12:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Dec. 7

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Super-G

Beaver Creek, Colo.

5 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Dec. 14

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom

Beaver Creek, Colo.

5 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Dec. 15

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Downhill; Women’s Super-G

Beaver Creek, Colo.

4 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Dec. 20

Nordic Combined

Mass Start

Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria

8:15 a.m. (Women’s), 8:50 a.m. (Men’s)

Peacock



Nordic Combined

Ski Jumping - Normal Hill (Day 1)

Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria

10:10 a.m. (Women’s), 10:55 a.m. (Men’s)

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 21

Nordic Combined

Ski Jumping - Normal Hill (Day 2)

Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria

4 a.m. (Women’s), 4:40 a.m. (Men’s)

Peacock



Nordic Combined

Men’s 10km

Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria

8:15 a.m.

Peacock



Nordic Combined

Women’s 5km

Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria

10:30 a.m.

Peacock



Snowboarding

Halfpipe Finals

Copper Mountain, Colo.

12 p.m.*

CNBC, Peacock

Sat., Dec. 22

Snowboarding

Halfpipe Finals

Copper Mountain, Colo.

4:30 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Dec. 28

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Giant Slalom

Semmering, Austria

5 a.m. (Run 1), 8 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Sun., Dec. 29

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom

Semmering, Austria

5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 3

Ski Jumping

Men’s Four Hills Tournament Large Hill - Qualifying

Innsbruck, Austria

8:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 4

Ski Jumping

Men’s Four Hills Tournament Large Hill - Final

Innsbruck, Austria

8:30 a.m.

Peacock



Freeskiing

Big Air Finals

Klagenfurt, Austria

11:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 5

Ski Jumping

Women’s HS98

Villach, Austria

6:15 a.m.

Peacock



Ski Jumping

Men’s 4HT HS142 – Qualifying

Bischofshofen, Austria

11:30 a.m.

Peacock



Snowboarding

Big Air Finals

Klagenfurt, Austria

1 p.m.

Peacock

Mon., Jan. 6

Ski Jumping

Women’s HS98

Villach, Austria

9:20 a.m.

Peacock



Ski Jumping

Men’s 4HT HS142 – Finals

Bischofshofen, Austria

11:30 a.m.

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 10

Freeskiing

Big Air Finals

Kreischberg, Austria

1 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 11

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Downhill

St. Anton, Austria

6:15 a.m.

Peacock



Snowboarding

Big Air Finals

Kreischberg, Austria

1 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 12

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Super-G

St. Anton, Austria

6:15 a.m.

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 14

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom

Flachau, Austria

12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)

Peacock



Snowboarding

Parallel Slalom

Bad Gastein, Austria

1:30 p.m.

Peacock

Weds., Jan. 15

Snowboarding

Parallel Slalom Team

Bad Gastein, Austria

10 a.m.

Peacock

Thurs., Jan. 16

Ski Cross

Men’s/Women’s Ski Cross

Reiteralm, Austria

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

Fri. Jan. 17

Ski Cross

Men’s/Women’s Ski Cross

Reiteralm, Austria

5:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 19

Freestyle Skiing

Team Aerials

Lake Placid, NY

2 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Fri., Jan. 24

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Super-G

Kitzbühel, Austria

6:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Downhill

Kitzbühel, Austria

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Alpine Skiing

Men’s Downhill

Kitzbühel, Austria

12:30 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 26

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Slalom

Kitzbühel, Austria

5:15 a.m. (Run 1), 8:15 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock



Freestyle Skiing

Dual Moguls Finals

Waterville Valley, NH

3 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Tues., Jan. 28

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom

Schladming, Austria

12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Weds., Jan. 29

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Slalom

Schladming, Austria

12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 31

Nordic Combined

Mass Start

Seefeld, Austria

7 a.m. (Women’s), 7:45 a.m. (Men’s)

Peacock



Nordic Combined

Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

Seefeld, Austria

9:15 a.m. (Women’s), 10 a.m. (Men’s)

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 1

Nordic Combined

Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

Seefeld, Austria

5 a.m. (Men’s), 6 a.m. (Women’s)

Peacock



Nordic Combined

Women’s 5km

Seefeld, Austria

9:10 a.m.

Peacock



Nordic Combined

Men’s 7.5km

Seefeld, Austria

9:50 a.m.

Peacock



Freeskiing; Snowboarding

Slopestyle Finals; Halfpipe Finals

Aspen, Colo.

2:30 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 2

Nordic Combined

Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

Seefeld, Austria

4:45 a.m. (Women’s), 5:30 a.m. (Men’s)

Peacock



Nordic Combined

Women’s 5km

Seefeld, Austria

9:25 a.m.

Peacock



Nordic Combined

Men’s 10km

Seefeld, Austria

10:10 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 9

Snowboarding

Slopestyle Finals

Aspen, Colo.

2 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock



Ski Jumping

HS 128

Lake Placid, NY

2 p.m.*

CNBC, Peacock



Freestyle Skiing

Dual Moguls Finals

Deer Valley, Utah

3 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Feb. 22

Ski Jumping

Women’s Normal Hill HS90

Hinzenbach, Austria

7 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 23

Ski Jumping

Women’s Normal Hill HS90

Hinzenbach, Austria

9:20 a.m.

Peacock

Fri., March 21

Snowboarding

Men’s/Women’s Snowboard Cross

Montafon, Austria

6 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., March 22

Snowboarding

Men’s/Women’s Snowboard Cross Team

Montafon, Austria

9:15 a.m.

Peacock



Alpine Skiing

Men’s Downhill

Sun Valley, Idaho

11 a.m.

CNBC, Peacock



Alpine Skiing

Women’s Downhill

Sun Valley, Idaho

1 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 23

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Super-G

Sun Valley, Idaho

1 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Tues., March 25

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)

Sun, Valley Idaho

2 p.m.

USA Network

Wed., March 26

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)

Sun Valley, Idaho

2 p.m.

USA Network

Thurs., March 27

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom (Run 2)

Sun Valley, Idaho

2 p.m.

USA Network

Sat., March 29

Alpine Skiing

TBD

Sun Valley, Idaho

2 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 30

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Slalom (Run 2)

Sun Valley, Idaho

1 p.m.*

CNBC, Peacock



*Delayed coverage

