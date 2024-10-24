 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS NEXT BOLSTERS MOMENTUM FOR ITS SPORTSENGINE MOTION TECHNOLOGY THROUGH ‘PREFERRED PROVIDER’ DESIGNATION WITH USA CHEER
DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION, PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND, CHOOSE NBC SPORTS NEXT’S GOLFNOW TEE-TIME MARKETPLACE AS PREFERRED TEE-TIME DISTRIBUTION PARTNER
NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS CONTINUE FROM HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND CHLOE KIM HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE

Published October 24, 2024 04:53 PM

Shiffrin is 3 Wins Away from Becoming Second Athlete in a Winter Olympic Discipline to Reach 100 Career Individual World Cup Victories; Can Tie Record for Most Career World Cup Overall Titles This Season

Live Competition Coverage of Women’s Giant Slalom from Soelden, Austria, Begins Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

First U.S. Event in Killington, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 30, Live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; FIS World Cup Finals from Sun Valley, Idaho, in March

First U.S. Snowboarding Event from Copper Mountain, Colo., on Sat, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 2024-25 U.S. and Austrian Events – Including the World-Famous Kitzbühel – this Season Across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 24, 2024Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest skier in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup history, and two-time reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the winter sports season across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network. NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic combined from iconic winter venues, both domestic and international, such as Killington, Vt., Aspen, Colo., Kitzbühel, Austria, and more.

ALPINE SKIING

The World Cup season begins this Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 a.m. ET live from Soelden, Austria, exclusively on Peacock with the first run of the women’s giant slalom.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is three wins away from becoming only the second athlete across all Winter Olympic disciplines to reach 100 career individual World Cup victories. Norwegian female cross-country skier and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Marit Bjoergen is the only person on the list with 114 wins. Shiffrin could also tie the women’s record for most overall season-long alpine skiing World Cup Crystal Globes, currently held by Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proll with six. Shiffrin has won five overall World Cups (2017-2019, 2022-2023). Last season she finished third after an injury caused her to miss numerous events.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team boasts an impressive alpine skiing contingent this season, with athletes such as Paula Moltzan, Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, and Nina O’Brien, coming off a broken leg that held her out of competition for over a year, all expected to compete this season.

Notable international athletes expected to compete include reigning World Cup champions Marco Odermatt (Switzerland) and Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland), reigning men’s slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller (Austria), two-time Olympic women’s downhill medalist Sofia Goggia (Italy), and more.

Notable alpine races on the schedule include the Stifel Killington Cup in Killington Vt., (Nov. 30-Dec. 1), the men’s and women’s Stifel Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek, Colo. (Dec. 6-8, Dec. 14-15), the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 24-26) and the FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho (March 22-23, 25-27, 29-30).

FREESTYLE/SNOWBOARDING/FREE SKIING

Throughout the season, numerous Olympians are expected to compete, including Chloe Kim, 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino, and 2018 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing. Kim, the first woman to win two Olympic gold medals in halfpipe (2018 PyeongChang, 2022 Beijing), is also a seven-time Winter X Games gold medalist.

Notable freeski athletes expected to compete this season include two-time Olympic halfpipe medalist Alex Ferreira, 2022 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, and Winter Vinecki, who won three World Cup events last season, the most of any American woman in freestyle skiing.

The first U.S. snowboarding event on the schedule are the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe finals in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Sat, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

Freestyle aerials coverage begins in Lake Placid, NY, at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock on Sunday, Jan. 19, headlined by Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis. Freestyle moguls coverage kicks off at Waterville Valley, NH, on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, which will showcase the strong U.S. women’s team, including Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf.

NORDIC COMBINED

The first Nordic combined event is the mass start race in Ramsau am Dachstein on Friday, Dec. 20, at 8:50 a.m. ET live on Peacock, with ski jumping beginning later that same day at 10:10 a.m. ET live on Peacock. The next day, Saturday, Dec. 21, the cross-country skiing portion of the event begins live at 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 Skiing and Snowboarding Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses.

Date
Discipline
Event
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Sat., Oct. 26
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Giant Slalom
Soelden, Austria
4 a.m. (Run 1), 7 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Sun., Oct. 27
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Giant Slalom
Soelden, Austria
5 a.m. (Run 1), 8 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 23
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom
Gurgl, Austria
5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock

Freestyle Skiing
Slopestyle Finals
Stubai, Austria
6:15 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Nov. 24
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Slalom
Gurgl, Austria
5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 30
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Giant Slalom
Killington, Vt.
1 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Dec. 1
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom
Killington, Vt.
12:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Dec. 7
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Super-G
Beaver Creek, Colo.
5 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Dec. 14
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Giant Slalom
Beaver Creek, Colo.
5 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Dec. 15
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Downhill; Women’s Super-G
Beaver Creek, Colo.
4 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Fri., Dec. 20
Nordic Combined
Mass Start
Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
8:15 a.m. (Women’s), 8:50 a.m. (Men’s)
Peacock

Nordic Combined
Ski Jumping - Normal Hill (Day 1)
Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
10:10 a.m. (Women’s), 10:55 a.m. (Men’s)
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 21
Nordic Combined
Ski Jumping - Normal Hill (Day 2)
Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
4 a.m. (Women’s), 4:40 a.m. (Men’s)
Peacock

Nordic Combined
Men’s 10km
Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
8:15 a.m.
Peacock

Nordic Combined
Women’s 5km
Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria
10:30 a.m.
Peacock

Snowboarding
Halfpipe Finals
Copper Mountain, Colo.
12 p.m.*
CNBC, Peacock
Sat., Dec. 22
Snowboarding
Halfpipe Finals
Copper Mountain, Colo.
4:30 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Dec. 28
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Giant Slalom
Semmering, Austria
5 a.m. (Run 1), 8 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Sun., Dec. 29
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom
Semmering, Austria
5:30 a.m. (Run 1), 8:30 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Fri., Jan. 3
Ski Jumping
Men’s Four Hills Tournament Large Hill - Qualifying
Innsbruck, Austria
8:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 4
Ski Jumping
Men’s Four Hills Tournament Large Hill - Final
Innsbruck, Austria
8:30 a.m.
Peacock

Freeskiing
Big Air Finals
Klagenfurt, Austria
11:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 5
Ski Jumping
Women’s HS98
Villach, Austria
6:15 a.m.
Peacock

Ski Jumping
Men’s 4HT HS142 – Qualifying
Bischofshofen, Austria
11:30 a.m.
Peacock

Snowboarding
Big Air Finals
Klagenfurt, Austria
1 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Jan. 6
Ski Jumping
Women’s HS98
Villach, Austria
9:20 a.m.
Peacock

Ski Jumping
Men’s 4HT HS142 – Finals
Bischofshofen, Austria
11:30 a.m.
Peacock
Fri., Jan. 10
Freeskiing
Big Air Finals
Kreischberg, Austria
1 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 11
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Downhill
St. Anton, Austria
6:15 a.m.
Peacock

Snowboarding
Big Air Finals
Kreischberg, Austria
1 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 12
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Super-G
St. Anton, Austria
6:15 a.m.
Peacock
Tues., Jan. 14
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom
Flachau, Austria
12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)
Peacock

Snowboarding
Parallel Slalom
Bad Gastein, Austria
1:30 p.m.
Peacock
Weds., Jan. 15
Snowboarding
Parallel Slalom Team
Bad Gastein, Austria
10 a.m.
Peacock
Thurs., Jan. 16
Ski Cross
Men’s/Women’s Ski Cross
Reiteralm, Austria
7:30 a.m.
Peacock
Fri. Jan. 17
Ski Cross
Men’s/Women’s Ski Cross
Reiteralm, Austria
5:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 19
Freestyle Skiing
Team Aerials
Lake Placid, NY
2 p.m.
CNBC, Peacock
Fri., Jan. 24
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Super-G
Kitzbühel, Austria
6:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 25
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Downhill
Kitzbühel, Austria
6:30 a.m.
Peacock

Alpine Skiing
Men’s Downhill
Kitzbühel, Austria
12:30 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Jan. 26
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Slalom
Kitzbühel, Austria
5:15 a.m. (Run 1), 8:15 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock

Freestyle Skiing
Dual Moguls Finals
Waterville Valley, NH
3 p.m.
CNBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 28
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Giant Slalom
Schladming, Austria
12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Weds., Jan. 29
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Slalom
Schladming, Austria
12:45 p.m. (Run 1), 3:45 p.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Fri., Jan. 31
Nordic Combined
Mass Start
Seefeld, Austria
7 a.m. (Women’s), 7:45 a.m. (Men’s)
Peacock

Nordic Combined
Ski Jumping – Normal Hill
Seefeld, Austria
9:15 a.m. (Women’s), 10 a.m. (Men’s)
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 1
Nordic Combined
Ski Jumping – Normal Hill
Seefeld, Austria
5 a.m. (Men’s), 6 a.m. (Women’s)
Peacock

Nordic Combined
Women’s 5km
Seefeld, Austria
9:10 a.m.
Peacock

Nordic Combined
Men’s 7.5km
Seefeld, Austria
9:50 a.m.
Peacock

Freeskiing; Snowboarding
Slopestyle Finals; Halfpipe Finals
Aspen, Colo.
2:30 p.m.
CNBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 2
Nordic Combined
Ski Jumping – Normal Hill
Seefeld, Austria
4:45 a.m. (Women’s), 5:30 a.m. (Men’s)
Peacock

Nordic Combined
Women’s 5km
Seefeld, Austria
9:25 a.m.
Peacock

Nordic Combined
Men’s 10km
Seefeld, Austria
10:10 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 9
Snowboarding
Slopestyle Finals
Aspen, Colo.
2 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock

Ski Jumping
HS 128
Lake Placid, NY
2 p.m.*
CNBC, Peacock

Freestyle Skiing
Dual Moguls Finals
Deer Valley, Utah
3 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Feb. 22
Ski Jumping
Women’s Normal Hill HS90
Hinzenbach, Austria
7 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 23
Ski Jumping
Women’s Normal Hill HS90
Hinzenbach, Austria
9:20 a.m.
Peacock
Fri., March 21
Snowboarding
Men’s/Women’s Snowboard Cross
Montafon, Austria
6 a.m.
Peacock
Sat., March 22
Snowboarding
Men’s/Women’s Snowboard Cross Team
Montafon, Austria
9:15 a.m.
Peacock

Alpine Skiing
Men’s Downhill
Sun Valley, Idaho
11 a.m.
CNBC, Peacock

Alpine Skiing
Women’s Downhill
Sun Valley, Idaho
1 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 23
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Super-G
Sun Valley, Idaho
1 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Tues., March 25
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
Sun, Valley Idaho
2 p.m.
USA Network
Wed., March 26
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
Sun Valley, Idaho
2 p.m.
USA Network
Thurs., March 27
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom (Run 2)
Sun Valley, Idaho
2 p.m.
USA Network
Sat., March 29
Alpine Skiing
TBD
Sun Valley, Idaho
2 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 30
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Slalom (Run 2)
Sun Valley, Idaho
1 p.m.*
CNBC, Peacock

*Delayed coverage

—NBC SPORTS—