2024 TOUR DE FRANCE WINNER TADEJ POGACAR HEADLINES LIVE COVERAGE OF PARIS-ROUBAIX ON PEACOCK AND CNBC THIS WEEKEND

Live Coverage of Men’s Race Begins This Sunday at 5:05 a.m. ET on Peacock; With CNBC Joining Coverage at 10 a.m. ET

Women’s Race this Saturday at 8:40 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Tadej Pogacar is First Reigning Tour de France Winner to Compete in Paris-Roubaix in Over 30 Years

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 9, 2025 – Three-time and reigning Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 122nd Paris-Roubaix, beginning this Sunday, April 13, at 5:05 a.m. ET on Peacock (CNBC joins coverage at 10 a.m. ET). The women’s race begins Saturday at 8:40 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Paris-Roubaix is one of the oldest road cycling races in the world, first contested in 1896 (the women’s race was held for the first time in 2021). Considered one of the five prestigious “Monuments” of road cycling and nicknamed the “Hell of the North,” its 161 miles of cobblestone roads and muddy terrain make it one of the most challenging one-day races on the circuit.

The men’s field is headlined by Pogacar, who will be the first reigning Tour de France winner to compete in the famed race since 1991. The 26-year-old Slovenian’s 2024 campaign saw him become only the third man in history to win cycling’s Triple Crown, notching victories at the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and the world championship road race. Pogacar’s main rival on Sunday is expected to be two-time defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands). Other contenders include three-time cyclo-cross world champion Wout van Aert (Belgium), 2019 world road race champion Mads Pedersen (Denmark), and sprinting stars Jasper Philipsen (Belgium), a two-time Paris-Roubaix runner-up behind his teammate van der Poel, and Biniam Girmay (Eritrea), who last year became the first African to win any jersey at the Tour de France.

Headlining the women’s field is Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), the two-time reigning world road race champion, who not only seeks to defend her 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes title but also aims to become the first female cyclist to win the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix double in the same year. 2024 runner-up Elisa Balsamo (Italy), 2023 winner Alison Jackson (Canada), 2012 London Olympic gold medalist Marianne Vos (Netherlands), and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France), the 2014 world road race champion, who also won mountain biking gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics and took second in the Tour of Flanders last Sunday, are all expected to challenge for the win.

“The Voice of Cycling,” Phil Liggett, who’s covered the sport for more than 50 years, and Bob Roll, a former professional cyclist who competed in three Tours de France, will call the action live for the men’s race this Sunday.

Paris-Roubaix is part of Peacock’s robust live cycling portfolio, which includes the Tour de France, Fleche Wallonne, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Criterium du Dauphine, and Vuelta a Espana.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 PARIS-ROUBAIX LIVE COVERAGE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET) :

Date

Event

Peacock

CNBC/Peacock

Saturday, April 12

Women’s Race

8:40 a.m.

Sunday, April 13

Men’s Race

5:05 a.m.

10 a.m.



--NBC SPORTS--