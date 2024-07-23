 Skip navigation
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL'S PARIS OLYMPICS "BY THE NUMBERS"

STEVE SCHLANGER Download

Steve Schlanger (Olympics)

Cycling and Triathlon Play-by-Play

Steve Schlanger, working his seventh Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serves as a cycling and triathlon play-by-play commentator for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. He most recently served as a play-by-play commentator for cross-country skiing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and reprises his role as a play-by-play announcer for cycling and triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Schlanger made his Olympic broadcast debut for NBCU in 2012 as a cycling, triathlon, water polo and open water swimming play-by-play announcer in London. He currently does play-by-play for a variety of sports across NBC Sports, including golf, basketball, cycling, skating, and skiing.

Throughout his career, Schlanger has been a play-by-play announcer for more than 30 different sports for various networks, including on baseball, basketball, hockey, and football.

Fast Facts

  • Seventh Olympics with NBCU
  • A St. Louis-area native, Schlanger previously covered both the St. Louis Rams and St. Louis Cardinals as a reporter

