Steve Schlanger (Olympics)

Steve Schlanger, working his seventh Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serves as a cycling and triathlon play-by-play commentator for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. He most recently served as a play-by-play commentator for cross-country skiing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and reprises his role as a play-by-play announcer for cycling and triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Schlanger made his Olympic broadcast debut for NBCU in 2012 as a cycling, triathlon, water polo and open water swimming play-by-play announcer in London. He currently does play-by-play for a variety of sports across NBC Sports, including golf, basketball, cycling, skating, and skiing.

Throughout his career, Schlanger has been a play-by-play announcer for more than 30 different sports for various networks, including on baseball, basketball, hockey, and football.

Fast Facts

Seventh Olympics with NBCU

A St. Louis-area native, Schlanger previously covered both the St. Louis Rams and St. Louis Cardinals as a reporter

@SteveSchlanger