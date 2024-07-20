Tim Daggett (Olympics)

A 1984 Olympic gold medalist, Tim Daggett serves as an NBCUniversal’s Olympic gymnastics analyst for the ninth time at this summer’s Paris Olympics. His first Olympic assignment came in Barcelona in 1992.

Daggett has established himself as one of the leading authorities on the sport, covering the American Cup, the World Gymnastics Championships and the U.S. Olympic Trials.

After retiring from gymnastics, Daggett turned to coaching, guiding thousands of children through his Tim Daggett Gold Medal Gymnastics program. His autobiography, Dare to Dream, was published by Wynwood Press, and he was a contributor to the book, Awaken the Olympian Within, edited by former Olympic swimming star John Naber.

Fast Facts