2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (THIRD ROUND)
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (SECOND ROUND)
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Daggett, Tim Download

Tim Daggett (Olympics)

Gymnastics Analyst

A 1984 Olympic gold medalist, Tim Daggett serves as an NBCUniversal’s Olympic gymnastics analyst for the ninth time at this summer’s Paris Olympics. His first Olympic assignment came in Barcelona in 1992.

Daggett has established himself as one of the leading authorities on the sport, covering the American Cup, the World Gymnastics Championships and the U.S. Olympic Trials.

After retiring from gymnastics, Daggett turned to coaching, guiding thousands of children through his Tim Daggett Gold Medal Gymnastics program. His autobiography, Dare to Dream, was published by Wynwood Press, and he was a contributor to the book, Awaken the Olympian Within, edited by former Olympic swimming star John Naber.

Fast Facts

  • Serves as NBCU’s gymnastics analyst for ninth time, debuting in Barcelona in 1992
  • Earned first gymnastics gold medal (on high bar) for the U.S. Men’s team at the 1984 Olympics. Also won an Olympic bronze medal on the pommel horse in 1984.