Tim Daggett (Olympics)

A 1984 Olympic gold medalist, Tim Daggett serves as an NBCUniversal’s Olympic gymnastics analyst for the ninth time at this summer’s Paris Olympics. His first Olympic assignment came in Barcelona in 1992.
Daggett has established himself as one of the leading authorities on the sport, covering the American Cup, the World Gymnastics Championships and the U.S. Olympic Trials.
After retiring from gymnastics, Daggett turned to coaching, guiding thousands of children through his Tim Daggett Gold Medal Gymnastics program. His autobiography, Dare to Dream, was published by Wynwood Press, and he was a contributor to the book, Awaken the Olympian Within, edited by former Olympic swimming star John Naber.
- Serves as NBCU’s gymnastics analyst for ninth time, debuting in Barcelona in 1992
- Earned first gymnastics gold medal (on high bar) for the U.S. Men’s team at the 1984 Olympics. Also won an Olympic bronze medal on the pommel horse in 1984.