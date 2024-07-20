 Skip navigation
The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (THIRD ROUND)
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (SECOND ROUND)
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
TRENNI CASEY (Olympics)

Host – CNBC/E!

Trenni Casey is returning for her fifth Olympic assignment with NBCU, serving as a host for CNBC and E!’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Casey previously served as a tennis reporter for the 2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as a curling reporter for the 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Since 2012, Casey has served as a host and reporter with NBC Sports Boston, hosting Arbella Early Edition weeknights at 6 p.m. ET, featuring key sports discussions of the day with the best voices in Boston sports.

Since beginning her career in sports journalism in 1996, Casey has worked on the national level for NFL Network, MLB Network, and the Big Ten Network in addition to local sports news in Eau Claire and Milwaukee, Wis., and Pittsburgh, Pa. Her experiences include covering Super Bowl XXXIX, the World Series and PGA majors, as well as BCS National Championships, and serving as a radio host.

Fast Facts

  • 5th Olympics overall with NBCU
  • Host and reporter with NBC Sports Boston
  • Previously, worked for MLB Network, ABC Sports and Big Ten Network, and has reported from the World Series and the Super Bowl