TRENNI CASEY (Olympics)

Trenni Casey is returning for her fifth Olympic assignment with NBCU, serving as a host for CNBC and E!’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Casey previously served as a tennis reporter for the 2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as a curling reporter for the 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Since 2012, Casey has served as a host and reporter with NBC Sports Boston, hosting Arbella Early Edition weeknights at 6 p.m. ET, featuring key sports discussions of the day with the best voices in Boston sports.

Since beginning her career in sports journalism in 1996, Casey has worked on the national level for NFL Network, MLB Network, and the Big Ten Network in addition to local sports news in Eau Claire and Milwaukee, Wis., and Pittsburgh, Pa. Her experiences include covering Super Bowl XXXIX, the World Series and PGA majors, as well as BCS National Championships, and serving as a radio host.

Fast Facts