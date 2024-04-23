CHRIS SIMMS UNVEILS FIRST-ROUND MOCK DRAFT & ANALYSIS AHEAD OF 2024 NFL DRAFT
“I look at Washington as a place, like Mahomes to Kansas City, (Joe) Burrow to the Bengals, or even C.J. Stroud to Houston, where they haven’t had ‘The Guy’ in a long time. You can be that guy there.” – Simms on Washington taking LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 2 in his mock draft
“I think New England wants to trade out of there. They have to take a quarterback…but I don’t think they’re comfortable taking any of these guys at No. 3.” – Simms on the third pick
“I think Minnesota’s desperate. They’re going to get somebody in there that they feel like can run their offense…I certainly think J.J. McCarthy fits Kevin O’Connell’s offense.” – Simms on Minnesota taking Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 3 in his mock draft
With the NFL Draft two days away, beginning this Thursday, April 25, NBC Sports' Chris Simms has released his first-round mock draft on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast.
Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, was joined by NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers on Simms Unbuttoned to offer evaluation, insight and analysis on the draft’s top prospects and each team’s needs heading into the draft. Simms’ first-round mock draft features quarterbacks being taken with each of the top three picks – USC’s Caleb Williams at No. 1, LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 2, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy at No. 3 – and six quarterbacks being drafted within the top 13 picks.
The following is Chris Simms’ first round mock draft:
1) Chicago: USC QB Caleb Williams
17) Jacksonville: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins
2) Washington: LSU QB Jayden Daniels
18) Cincinnati: Washington WR Rome Odunze
3) Minnesota: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy*
19) Seattle: Oregon State G Taliese Fuaga*
4) Arizona: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
20) Pittsburgh: Penn State T Olumuyiwa Fashanu
5) LA Chargers: Notre Dame T Joe Alt
21) Miami: Duke G Graham Barton
6) NY Giants: LSU WR Malik Nabers
22) LA Rams: Missouri DT Darius Robinson*
7) Tennessee: Alabama T J.C. Latham
23) New England: Georgia T Amarius Mims*
8) Atlanta: Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner
24) Dallas: Oklahoma T Tyler Guyton
9) Chicago: UCLA EDGE Laitu Latu
25) Green Bay: Iowa S Cooper DeJean
10) NY Jets: Washington EDGE Troy Fautanu
26) Tampa Bay: Florida State EDGE Jared Verse
11) New England: UNC QB Drake Maye*
27) Arizona: Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
12) Denver: Oregon QB Bo Nix
28) Buffalo: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.
13) Las Vegas: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
29) Detroit: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson
14) New Orleans: Texas DT Byron Murphy II
30) Baltimore: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell
15) Indianapolis: Georgia TE Brock Bowers
31) San Francisco: Washington T Roger Rosengarten
16) Philadelphia: Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell*
32) Kansas City: Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton
*Via trade
Quarterbacks:
Simms on Caleb Williams to the Bears at No. 1: “This is done. He’s extremely talented. When you look at Chicago and go back to the GM (Ryan Poles), the fact that he came from Kansas City, he’s seeing this guy who’s got some of the (Patrick) Mahomes-ish types of traits. It’s a no-brainer.”
On Jayden Daniels to the Commanders at No. 2: “I look at Washington as a place, like Mahomes to Kansas City, (Joe) Burrow to the Bengals, or even C.J. Stroud to Houston, where they haven’t had ‘The Guy’ in a long time. You can be that guy there.”
On discussions surrounding the second pick: “I had somebody that I really trust and connected to the situation text me and say, ‘It will not be Drake Maye at No. 2.”
On discussions surrounding the third pick: “I think New England wants to trade out of there. They have to take a quarterback…but I don’t think they’re comfortable taking any of these guys at No. 3.”
On J.J. McCarthy to the Vikings via trade at No. 3: “I think Minnesota’s desperate. They’re going to get somebody in there that they feel like can run their offense…I certainly think J.J. McCarthy fits Kevin O’Connell’s offense. Play-action game, crossers over the middle, that’s what J.J. did at Michigan.”
On Drake Maye to the Patriots via trade at No. 11: “This is a spot where he can develop. I don’t think they’re comfortable with him at No. 3 … (Head coach) Jerod Mayo, at the NFL Owners Meeting (in March), bringing up that Drake Maye is raw and has some things to work on – that was my first big signal.”
On Bo Nix to the Broncos at No. 12: “The more time has gone on, the more I’ve liked him. The decision-making, the throwing, he really can play the position. (Head coach) Sean Payton needs somebody that can play now.”
On Michael Penix Jr. to the Raiders at No. 13: “The pure talent is there. He was made to throw that football with his left hand…I think he’s ready to go and you can start a new era there.”
Wide receivers:
On Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Cardinals at No. 4: “The floor is very high with him. Safe pick, good pedigree – he has all the skills and is a damn good player. I know he’s not my No. 1 receiver but he’s good and that’s why I’m feeling him going No. 4.”
On Malik Nabers to the Giants at No. 6: “To me, it’s the most glaring thing on the Giants roster – they don’t have someone that can make guys miss. I think Nabers all the way here and that would be awesome for the Giants to add him to the Daniel Jones tool set.”
On Rome Odunze to the Bengals at No. 18: “Everybody likes Odunze, I just think everybody likes him in a different area.”
On Adonai Mitchell to the Ravens at No. 30: “Size and speed, (the Ravens) don’t really have a guy like him. I think it’s a little bit more of a look at the future and a little bit more of a dependability pick here.”
Tight end:
On Brock Bowers to the Colts at No. 15: “Bowers fits a lot of things there. He’s extremely talented and I honestly thought about a lineman here, but I just felt like Bowers is the right fit for the Colts and how they’re going to run their offense.”
Offensive Line:
On T Joe Alt to the Chargers at No. 5: “It’s (head coach Jim Harbaugh’s) first pick in his first draft – Notre Dame tackle, you can’t go wrong. Alt is definitely one of the safest picks in the draft.”
Defense:
On EDGE Dallas Turner to the Falcons at No. 8: “Dallas Turner has some traits about him that are very, very special. Another guy that I’d say could be a superstar but has a very high floor, too…He might not be what we think he might be, but I don’t think the word ‘bust’ will be a part of the conversation.”
On EDGE Laitu Latu to the Bears at No. 9: “You know what’ll help a young quarterback? When the other team only scores nine points and you just have to score 10 to win. The guy is such a good player, and he fits right into a need for this team.”
On DT Byron Murphy II to the Saints at No. 14: “For me, without a doubt, one of the best players in this draft. The Saints need some difference-making, young studs on defense and that’s why I think they stick with (defensive) tackle at this pick.”
On CB Quinyon Mitchell to the Eagles via trade at No. 16: “I think you could argue this is the best player in the draft. Good corners are not easy to find. This guy is special, and I think the Eagles are going to make a move here with their embarrassment of riches.”
