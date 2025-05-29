MOTOAMERICA SUPERBIKE RACES TO STREAM LIVE ON PEACOCK AND THE NBC SPORTS NOW FAST CHANNEL THIS SEASON

Peacock Will Stream MotoAmerica’s Premier Superbike Class, Beginning with Road America’s Two Races

IRVINE, CA (May 29, 2025) – MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that beginning with the next round of its championship at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, May 30-June 1, MotoAmerica’s premier Superbike class will stream live on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, and the NBC Sports NOW Fast Channel. Fans will be able to stream both Superbike races for the remainder of the 2025 season on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW, with expanded access to on-demand and broadcast replays through NBC Sports NOW.

MotoAmerica Superbike racing will bring the remaining 16 Superbike races to Peacock subscribers this year, joining other live sports on the platform, including the Olympics and Paralympics, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to bring MotoAmerica to an even broader audience,” said MotoAmerica’s COO Chuck Aksland. “Peacock, with nearly 100 million monthly active users, and NBC Sports NOW offer a tremendous platform to showcase our racing series alongside world-class sports. Being part of such a dynamic and respected streaming service not only elevates our visibility but also makes it easier than ever for fans to watch and follow MotoAmerica Superbikes. We’re excited to kick off our partnership with NBC Sports at the next round in Wisconsin.”

“MotoAmerica is a great addition to Peacock’s expansive and growing portfolio of motorsports properties,” said Matt Grassie, Director, Programming & Rights Management, NBC Sports. “The premier motorcycle road racing series in the U.S., livestreaming MotoAmerca on Peacock will provide fans nationwide with exhilarating, fast-paced competition.”

2025 NBC SPORTS MOTOAMERICA SCHEDULE LIVE ON PEACOCK

Day

Location

Time (ET)

Sat., May 31

Road America

4 p.m.

Sun., June 1

Road America

4 p.m.

Sat., June 28

Ridge Motorsports Park

6 p.m.

Sun., June 29

Ridge Motorsports Park

6 p.m.

Sat., July 12

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

6 p.m.

Sun., July 13

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

6 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 2

Virginia International Raceway

3 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 3

Virginia International Raceway

3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 16

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

3 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 17

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

3 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 13

Circuit of the Americas

4 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 14

Circuit of the Americas

4 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 27

New Jersey Motorsports Park

3 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 28

New Jersey Motorsports Park

3 p.m.



ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.