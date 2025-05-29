NBC SPORTS AND PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION PARTNER TO STREAM SELECT EVENTS LIVE ON PEACOCK, BEGINNING WITH PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS FINAL TODAY AT 2 P.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

USA Swimming PB.png
USA SWIMMING AND NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCE MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION THROUGH 2028
Pressbox - Simms
NEWLY ACQUIRED SAM DARNOLD (SEAHAWKS) AND GENO SMITH (RAIDERS) HEADLINE EPISODE 3 OF CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”
Grand Slam Track - PB.png
SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE GRAND SLAM TRACK IN PHILADELPHIA LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS FRIDAY, MAY 16, AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

USA Swimming PB.png
USA SWIMMING AND NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCE MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION THROUGH 2028
Pressbox - Simms
NEWLY ACQUIRED SAM DARNOLD (SEAHAWKS) AND GENO SMITH (RAIDERS) HEADLINE EPISODE 3 OF CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”
Grand Slam Track - PB.png
SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE GRAND SLAM TRACK IN PHILADELPHIA LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS FRIDAY, MAY 16, AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS AND PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION PARTNER TO STREAM SELECT EVENTS LIVE ON PEACOCK, BEGINNING WITH PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS FINAL TODAY AT 2 P.M. ET

Published May 29, 2025 10:31 AM

Peacock to Stream Sky Sports’ Live Coverage of Premier League Darts Final, US Darts Masters, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, and Select Portions of the World Darts Championship

Premier League Darts Final From The O2 in London, Featuring 18-Year-Old Current World Champion Luke Littler, Streams Live on Peacock Today at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2025 – NBC Sports and the Professional Darts Corporation have partnered to stream Sky Sports’ coverage of select PDC events live on Peacock, it was announced today.

The first PDC event streaming live on Peacock begins this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with the Premier League Darts Final from The O2 in London. Today’s Premier League Darts Final features 18-year-old current world champion Luke Littler aiming to win his second consecutive Premier League title. In the semifinals, No. 1 Littler will face No. 4 Gerwyn Price, while No. 2 Luke Humphries takes on No. 3 Nathan Aspinall.

Upcoming events live on Peacock include the US Darts Masters from New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 27-28), World Matchplay from Blackpool, England (July 19-27), the World Grand Prix from Leicester, England (Oct. 6-12), the Grand Slam of Darts from Wolverhampton, England (Nov. 8-16), and select portions of the World Darts Championship from London (Dec.11-Jan. 3).

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

- NBC SPORTS -