NBC SPORTS AND PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION PARTNER TO STREAM SELECT EVENTS LIVE ON PEACOCK, BEGINNING WITH PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS FINAL TODAY AT 2 P.M. ET

Peacock to Stream Sky Sports’ Live Coverage of Premier League Darts Final, US Darts Masters, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, and Select Portions of the World Darts Championship

Premier League Darts Final From The O2 in London, Featuring 18-Year-Old Current World Champion Luke Littler, Streams Live on Peacock Today at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2025 – NBC Sports and the Professional Darts Corporation have partnered to stream Sky Sports’ coverage of select PDC events live on Peacock, it was announced today.

The first PDC event streaming live on Peacock begins this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with the Premier League Darts Final from The O2 in London. Today’s Premier League Darts Final features 18-year-old current world champion Luke Littler aiming to win his second consecutive Premier League title. In the semifinals, No. 1 Littler will face No. 4 Gerwyn Price, while No. 2 Luke Humphries takes on No. 3 Nathan Aspinall.

Upcoming events live on Peacock include the US Darts Masters from New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 27-28), World Matchplay from Blackpool, England (July 19-27), the World Grand Prix from Leicester, England (Oct. 6-12), the Grand Slam of Darts from Wolverhampton, England (Nov. 8-16), and select portions of the World Darts Championship from London (Dec.11-Jan. 3).

