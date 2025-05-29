USA SWIMMING AND NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCE MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION THROUGH 2028

NBC Sports Remains Home of USA Swimming’s Top Events Through 2028, Including Toyota National Championships, TYR Pro Swim Series, and Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

Live Coverage Featured Across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2025 – NBC Sports will continue to present USA Swimming’s most prestigious events on NBC and Peacock through 2028 as part of a multi-year extension of their partnership, both parties announced today.

Every year until 2028, NBC Sports will present USA Swimming’s premier domestic events, such as the Toyota National Championships, the TYR Pro Swim Series, and the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, a once-per-quad international competition featuring the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The event will return to NBC Sports in 2026 after an eight-year hiatus. NBC Sports’ commitment to USA Swimming is in addition to its coverage of the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials and Los Angeles Olympic Games and further showcases its commitment to Olympic sports coverage between Olympic Games.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with NBC Sports through 2028, ensuring that fans across the country can continue to experience the thrill of elite swimming on one of the most iconic sports platforms in the world,” said Bob Vincent, Interim CEO of USA Swimming. “From the National Championships to the Olympic Team Trials and into the Los Angeles Olympic Games, NBC’s reach and storytelling elevates our athletes and the sport of swimming in an unparalleled manner.”

“For decades, swimming has provided so many of the most memorable moments at the Olympic Games, including last summer in Paris led by all-time great Katie Ledecky,” said Joe Gesue, SVP, NBC Sports Olympic & Paralympic Programming. “We are proud to partner with USA Swimming to follow the journeys of these incredible athletes for another four years on the road to LA28, and showcase their incredible stories and performances across all of our platforms.”

Team USA Swimming earned 28 medals – eight of them gold – at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the most of any country. It was the ninth consecutive Olympics that the U.S. has won the swimming medal count. Katie Ledecky won four Olympic medals, bringing her total Olympic medal count to 14 and making her the most decorated U.S. female Olympian of all time.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Olympics.

