USA Swimming PB.png
USA SWIMMING AND NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCE MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION THROUGH 2028
PDC Logo.jpg
NBC SPORTS AND PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION PARTNER TO STREAM SELECT EVENTS LIVE ON PEACOCK, BEGINNING WITH PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS FINAL TODAY AT 2 P.M. ET
Pressbox - Simms
NEWLY ACQUIRED SAM DARNOLD (SEAHAWKS) AND GENO SMITH (RAIDERS) HEADLINE EPISODE 3 OF CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS FRIDAY, MAY 16, AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
OREGON VS. PENN STATE, ’24 NATIONAL CHAMPION OHIO STATE BUCKEYES & ’23 CHAMPION MICHIGAN WOLVERINES HEADLINE EARLY-SEASON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published May 29, 2025 12:01 PM

2024 Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks Visit Penn State Nittany Lions in Penn State’s Annual “White Out” Game from Beaver Stadium on Sat., Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Season Debut of Big Ten Saturday Night on Aug. 30 with Michigan Wolverines hosting New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes Host Ohio Bobcats on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Saturday Night

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Open 35th Season on NBC Against Texas A&M (Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET); 2025 Notre Dame on NBC Schedule Headlined by Primetime Games Against Texas A&M, USC, and Navy on NBC and Peacock

Peacock Presents Four Exclusive Games in First Three Weeks, Including Season-Opener as Illinois Fighting Illini Host Western Illinois Leathernecks (Friday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET); Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2025 – NBC Sports kicks off its 2025 college football season with seven Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games across NBC and Peacock in the first three weeks of the season.

NBC Sports’ Week 1 coverage begins on Friday, Aug. 29 as the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The next night, Big Ten Saturday Night returns on Aug. 30 with the Michigan Wolverines hosting the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The early-season schedule is highlighted by Penn State hosting the 2024 Big Ten champion Oregon Ducks on Big Ten Saturday Night on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Nittany Lions’ annual “White Out” game from Beaver Stadium. Last season, Oregon (13-1) entered the College Football Playoff as the nation’s No. 1 seed before falling to eventual National Champion Ohio State. Penn State (13-3), the No. 4 seed in the CFP, defeated No. 9 seed Boise State, 31-14, in the first round and lost to No. 5 Notre Dame in the semifinals.

NBC Sports’ Week 2 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 6, features Rutgers hosting Miami (OH) at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, followed by Boston College visiting Michigan State on Big Ten Saturday Night (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

In Week 3, Peacock presents two exclusive Big Ten matchups as Maryland hosts Towson at 3:30 p.m. ET and head coach Ryan Day and the defending National Champions Ohio State host Ohio at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Saturday Night. The Buckeyes (14-1) secured their seventh national title last season, winning four consecutive College Football Playoff games in the tournament’s first 12-team field, culminating with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game.

In a late season Black Friday special, the Indiana Hoosiers, who finished second in the Big Ten last season with a program-best 11 wins and earned their first spot in the College Football Playoffs, visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

As previously announced, NBC Sports’ unprecedented 35th consecutive season broadcasting Notre Dame Football is headlined by primetime games against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 13; USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 18; and Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Nov. 8, all on NBC and Peacock. The Fighting Irish are expected to be led by star running back and Heisman contender Jeremiyah Love, 2024 Freshman All-American cornerback Leonard Moore, and Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Will Pauling, a 2023 third-team All-Big Ten selection. Click here for NBC Sports’ full Notre Dame Football schedule.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month for 12 months. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Platform(s)
Fri., Aug. 29
7:30 p.m.
Western Illinois at Illinois
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 30
7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Michigan
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 6
3:30 p.m.
Miami (OH) at Rutgers
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 6
7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Michigan State
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 13
Noon
Towson at Maryland
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 13
7 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio State
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 13
7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 20
3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 27
7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Penn State
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 4
3:30 p.m.
Boise State at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 11
3:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame
Peacock
Sat., Oct. 18
7:30 p.m.
USC at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 8
7:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 22
3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Fri., Nov. 28
7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue
NBC, Peacock

