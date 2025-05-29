OREGON VS. PENN STATE, ’24 NATIONAL CHAMPION OHIO STATE BUCKEYES & ’23 CHAMPION MICHIGAN WOLVERINES HEADLINE EARLY-SEASON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks Visit Penn State Nittany Lions in Penn State’s Annual “White Out” Game from Beaver Stadium on Sat., Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Season Debut of Big Ten Saturday Night on Aug. 30 with Michigan Wolverines hosting New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes Host Ohio Bobcats on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Saturday Night

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Open 35th Season on NBC Against Texas A&M (Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET); 2025 Notre Dame on NBC Schedule Headlined by Primetime Games Against Texas A&M, USC, and Navy on NBC and Peacock

Peacock Presents Four Exclusive Games in First Three Weeks, Including Season-Opener as Illinois Fighting Illini Host Western Illinois Leathernecks (Friday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET); Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2025 – NBC Sports kicks off its 2025 college football season with seven Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games across NBC and Peacock in the first three weeks of the season.

NBC Sports’ Week 1 coverage begins on Friday, Aug. 29 as the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The next night, Big Ten Saturday Night returns on Aug. 30 with the Michigan Wolverines hosting the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The early-season schedule is highlighted by Penn State hosting the 2024 Big Ten champion Oregon Ducks on Big Ten Saturday Night on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Nittany Lions’ annual “White Out” game from Beaver Stadium. Last season, Oregon (13-1) entered the College Football Playoff as the nation’s No. 1 seed before falling to eventual National Champion Ohio State. Penn State (13-3), the No. 4 seed in the CFP, defeated No. 9 seed Boise State, 31-14, in the first round and lost to No. 5 Notre Dame in the semifinals.

NBC Sports’ Week 2 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 6, features Rutgers hosting Miami (OH) at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, followed by Boston College visiting Michigan State on Big Ten Saturday Night (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

In Week 3, Peacock presents two exclusive Big Ten matchups as Maryland hosts Towson at 3:30 p.m. ET and head coach Ryan Day and the defending National Champions Ohio State host Ohio at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Saturday Night. The Buckeyes (14-1) secured their seventh national title last season, winning four consecutive College Football Playoff games in the tournament’s first 12-team field, culminating with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game.

In a late season Black Friday special, the Indiana Hoosiers, who finished second in the Big Ten last season with a program-best 11 wins and earned their first spot in the College Football Playoffs, visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

As previously announced, NBC Sports’ unprecedented 35th consecutive season broadcasting Notre Dame Football is headlined by primetime games against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 13; USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 18; and Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Nov. 8, all on NBC and Peacock. The Fighting Irish are expected to be led by star running back and Heisman contender Jeremiyah Love, 2024 Freshman All-American cornerback Leonard Moore, and Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Will Pauling, a 2023 third-team All-Big Ten selection. Click here for NBC Sports’ full Notre Dame Football schedule.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month for 12 months. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date :



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Fri., Aug. 29

7:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Illinois

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 30

7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Michigan

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 6

3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Rutgers

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 6

7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Michigan State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

Noon

Towson at Maryland

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 20

3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 27

7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 4

3:30 p.m.

Boise State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 11

3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



--NBC SPORTS--