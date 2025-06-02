DAK PRESCOTT (COWBOYS), MICHAEL PENIX JR. (FALCONS), AND CALEB WILLIAMS (BEARS) HEADLINE EPISODE 4 OF CHRIS SIMMS’ QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

Simms’ QB Countdown Continues Today with Next Tiers - “Needs More Info”, “Is This It?”, and “Ready to Launch” - Continues with QBs #10-6 this Wednesday, June 4 and Culminates with the Top Five QBs on Monday, June 9; In-Depth Breakdowns for Each Ranking Weekly on Chris Simms Unbuttoned Podcast

“He’s a leader in a lot of ways and he’s everything you’d want your organization to embody and stand for.” – Simms on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

“[Michael] Penix Jr. could hit some of the explosive plays that [Falcons backup QB] Kirk Cousins couldn’t when he was the starter.” – Simms on Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr.

“I will be shocked if he’s not one of the most improved players under [new Bears head coach] Ben Johnson.” – Simms on Bears’ Caleb Williams

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 2, 2025 – NBC Sports’ Chris Simms continues his list of the top quarterbacks in the NFL on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast and on “PFT Live” today, headlined by three-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and 2024 first round picks Michael Penix Jr. of the Falcons and Caleb Williams of the Bears.

This year’s countdown features a new format, with Simms focusing on tiers and groups of quarterbacks as opposed to specific numeric rankings until the later rounds. Continuing the countdown, Simms unveiled his quarterbacks ranked in the next tiers today, with QBs in the “Needs More Info”, “Is This It?”, and “Ready to Launch” tiers.

Clock’s Ticking

Needs More Info



Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons





Drake Maye, New England Patriots



Young Mysteries





Bryce Young, Carolina

Is This It?



J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys





Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins



Backup Supremes

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars



Joe Flacco, Cleveland





Malik Willis, Green Bay

Ready to Launch



Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos



Marcus Mariota, Washington

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears









Caretakers

PREVIOUS TIERS



Gardner Minshew, Kansas City

Escaped from New York



Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas

Sam Darnold, Seattle



Andy Dalton, Carolina

Geno Smith, Las Vegas



Mac Jones, San Francisco





Kenny Pickett, Cleveland

Ready Rookie



Cooper Rush, Baltimore

Cam Ward, Tennessee



Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets





Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh

Still on the Pot



Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis



Jarrett Stidham, Denver

Justin Fields, New York Jets







Continuing today and moving on to QBs #10–6 this Wednesday, June 4, and culminating with his top five on Monday, June 9, Simms will unveil a group of quarterbacks on each Chris Simms Unbuttoned episode and discuss his rankings on “PFT Live” with Mike Florio.

Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, will also offer in-depth player breakdowns and rankings explanations throughout each week on Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Simms has had success in projecting college quarterbacks – including naming Jayden Daniels, who was named AP’s 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year following a season that saw him lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, as his No. 2 QB prospect in 2024. Additionally, Simms named C.J. Stroud, who was named AP’s 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, as his top QB prospect in 2023, Patrick Mahomes as his most exciting prospect in 2017, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as his top-two QBs in 2018, and Justin Herbert as his No. 2 QB in 2020.

The rankings will continue Wednesday, June 4, on the next episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

The following are highlights from this week’s edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned:

Needs More Info :

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

“Michael Penix Jr. only played a few games, so I have to see a little more. Here’s the big thing…the arm talent pops off the screen. There is no question about that. Penix Jr. could hit some of the explosive plays that [Falcons backup QB] Kirk Cousins couldn’t when he was the starter. The only difference is that with Penix Jr., they had to pull back the playbook a little bit. He can make big power throws with ease. It was three games, and it was basic, it was the beginner’s part of the playbook. They still had the training wheels on to a degree and that’s why I need to see more.”

Dake Maye, New England Patriots

“He’s certainly exceeded my expectations. It looks like I’m wrong about my draft ranking on Maye [6th ranked QB in 2024]. The thing you love about him is his big play ability. First off, he fixed some of the mechanical issues I was worried about in college and that’s not easy to do. He also became a more consistent thrower of the football, but there is no denying the big play ability. The ball explodes out of his hands and the running takes you by surprise. The bad is that he takes way too many unnecessary hits, and he has a little bit of that disease waiting for that one wide receiver to get open.”

Is This It? :

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

“Injuries are a part of the issue, of course. I do believe his arm has also taken a step back in some ways...I don’t love it. There’s a reason there are always redzone issues with Prescott. When you compare him to some of the other guys, it’s one of the slower releases in football. I love the way he handles himself and deals with criticism. He’s a leader in a lot of ways and he’s everything you’d want your organization to embody and stand for.”

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

“When it comes to getting the ball out, he looks like he’s in ‘fast forward’ compared to Prescott. His ability to be pinpoint in short areas is another advantage he has. Tua is amazing in that area, he just is. I love his quickness, his foot quickness, his ability to come off of a play action fake. Still, the big thing is big game football. Every year around December, we all start to question the highest paid player on the Dolphins, Tua, and if he’s going to be okay.”

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

“He’s one of the tougher guys to rank because there’s still unbelievable talent, but with the regression the last two years, is this just who he is? You get into last season, and it really got worse. We talked about some mechanical issues throwing the football coming out of the NFL Draft, and he still has them. His ceiling is higher than Dak Prescott and Tua [Tagovailoa], but his ability to make to consistent quarterback play is less than theirs. I expect [new Jaguars head coach] Liam Coen to fix him, but I’ve also seen two head coaches with him that haven’t fixed him. It’s going to be on [Lawrence].”

Ready to Launch :

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

“Drew Brees Jr. has got a chance here. He’s got a powerful arm, a quick release, and he can push the ball down the field with the best of them. His decision-making is off-the-charts good. His arm strength is damn good and he doesn’t need space to do it. He always has a good base and because he’s so strong and athletic, he can throw a 20-yard out route or an in-cut without taking a step. He’s got a great compact motion and it’s one of the quicker releases in all of football already. I don’t have very many questions about what he can and can’t do. To me, it’s about experience and continuing to grow the playbook around him…Whose arm is better, him or [Washington Commanders QB] Jayden Daniels? I don’t know, but it’s close. I’m not sure it’s not Bo Nix.”

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

“I think a lot of the problems we saw last season were systemic. He had more on his shoulders from the get-go than [Houston Texans QB] C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels. Everything I watch with Caleb Williams, I go, ‘This is coachable and fixable. I’m not going to worry about it.’ But when you see his good plays from last year, it’s as good as anybody you’re going to watch. If you took his 40 best plays of the year, you’d go, ‘Is he as good as [Buffalo Bills QB] Josh Allen?’ Of course, there are the negatives: holding the ball, waiting for more, putting pressure on himself to make the ‘big play.’ But there were still a lot of good moments to go along with that. He doesn’t have mechanical issues. I will be shocked if he’s not one of the most improved players under [new Bears head coach] Ben Johnson.”

