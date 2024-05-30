 Skip navigation
IndyCar-PressBox.png
NTT INDYCAR SERIES CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX ROAD COURSE PRESENTED THIS SUNDAY AT NOON ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Wanda Diamond League_2020
TOKYO OLYMPIC MEN’S 1500M GOLD VS. SILVER MEDAL REMATCH HEADLINES DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD DOUBLEHEADER THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK & CNBC
Notre Dame - Press Box1.png
NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE HEADLINED BY TWO NOVEMBER PRIMETIME GAMES AND MATCHUPS WITH TRADITIONAL RIVALS ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
DWYANE WADE AND LACHINA ROBINSON TO JOIN NOAH EAGLE ON NBCUNIVERSAL’S TEAM USA BASKETBALL COVERAGE AT OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MARY CARILLO, ANDREA JOYCE, AND JIMMY ROBERTS TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024, CONTINUING DISTINGUISHED DECADES-LONG OLYMPIC MEDIA ROLES
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
FIVE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST MALLORY WEGGEMANN TO SERVE AS A HOST OF NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON CNBC AND E!

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
DEFENDING CHAMPION MICHIGAN WOLVERINES BEGIN TITLE DEFENSE AUGUST 31 IN DEBUT OF BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK, AS NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON WITH PACKED BIG TEN AND NOTRE DAME SLATE

Published May 30, 2024 02:35 PM

Big Ten Saturday Night Primetime Matchups on NBC and Peacock Feature National Champion Michigan Hosting Fresno State (Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET), Colorado at Nebraska (Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET), and Indiana at UCLA (Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Late Season Primetime Games on NBC and Peacock Include Notre Dame-Florida State (Nov. 9) and Nebraska-Iowa on Black Friday (Nov. 29)

Notre Dame Football’s Home Opener vs. Northern Illinois on NBC and Peacock on Sat., Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock Features Four Exclusive Games in First Three Weeks, Including Washington State vs. Washington in the 116th Apple Cup (Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 30, 2024 NBC Sports kicks off its 2024 college football season with eight Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games across NBC and Peacock in the first three weeks of the season, beginning with the 2023 CFP National Champion Michigan Wolverines opening their title defense against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Big Ten Saturday Night on Sat., Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

All eight games over the first three weeks of the season will stream live on Peacock, including four games exclusively.

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock includes head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes visiting head coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (Sept. 7) and UCLA – in the Bruins’ first season as a member of the Big Ten – hosting the Indiana Hoosiers (Sept. 14) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will exclusively stream four games in the first three weeks of the season, with two games apiece on both Sept. 7 and Sept. 14. On Sat., Sept.7, Minnesota hosts Rhode Island at Noon ET, and Oregon – also in its first season as a Big Ten member – hosts Boise State at 10 p.m. ET. On Sat., Sept. 14, Peacock presents exclusive coverage of Illinois hosting Central Michigan at Noon ET, followed by the 116th playing of the Apple Cup as Washington State visits 2023 National Champion runners-up Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame Football – coming off a 10-3 season which culminated in a Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State – open their home schedule against Northern Illinois on Sat., Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Late season primetime games on NBC and Peacock include the Fighting Irish hosting Florida State, coming off an ACC championship, on Sat., Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET and Nebraska visiting Iowa in a Black Friday special on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform

Sat. Aug. 31

7:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Michigan

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

Noon

Rhode Island at Minnesota

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

3:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

10 p.m.

Boise State at Oregon

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

Noon

Central Michigan at Illinois

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

3:30 p.m.

Washington State at Washington

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at UCLA

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 21

3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 28

3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 12

3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 9

7:30 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 16

3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

7 p.m.

Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium)

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 29

7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa

NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

Last season, NBC Sports debuted its landmark Big Ten Football package, featuring Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football had a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and exclusive games on Peacock.

Peacock will simulcast all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

–NBC SPORTS–