DEFENDING CHAMPION MICHIGAN WOLVERINES BEGIN TITLE DEFENSE AUGUST 31 IN DEBUT OF BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK, AS NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON WITH PACKED BIG TEN AND NOTRE DAME SLATE

Big Ten Saturday Night Primetime Matchups on NBC and Peacock Feature National Champion Michigan Hosting Fresno State (Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET), Colorado at Nebraska (Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET), and Indiana at UCLA (Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Late Season Primetime Games on NBC and Peacock Include Notre Dame-Florida State (Nov. 9) and Nebraska-Iowa on Black Friday (Nov. 29)

Notre Dame Football’s Home Opener vs. Northern Illinois on NBC and Peacock on Sat., Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock Features Four Exclusive Games in First Three Weeks, Including Washington State vs. Washington in the 116th Apple Cup (Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 30, 2024 – NBC Sports kicks off its 2024 college football season with eight Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games across NBC and Peacock in the first three weeks of the season, beginning with the 2023 CFP National Champion Michigan Wolverines opening their title defense against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Big Ten Saturday Night on Sat., Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

All eight games over the first three weeks of the season will stream live on Peacock, including four games exclusively.

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock includes head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes visiting head coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (Sept. 7) and UCLA – in the Bruins’ first season as a member of the Big Ten – hosting the Indiana Hoosiers (Sept. 14) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will exclusively stream four games in the first three weeks of the season, with two games apiece on both Sept. 7 and Sept. 14. On Sat., Sept.7, Minnesota hosts Rhode Island at Noon ET, and Oregon – also in its first season as a Big Ten member – hosts Boise State at 10 p.m. ET. On Sat., Sept. 14, Peacock presents exclusive coverage of Illinois hosting Central Michigan at Noon ET, followed by the 116th playing of the Apple Cup as Washington State visits 2023 National Champion runners-up Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame Football – coming off a 10-3 season which culminated in a Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State – open their home schedule against Northern Illinois on Sat., Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Late season primetime games on NBC and Peacock include the Fighting Irish hosting Florida State, coming off an ACC championship, on Sat., Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET and Nebraska visiting Iowa in a Black Friday special on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat. Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. Fresno State at Michigan NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 Noon Rhode Island at Minnesota Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Nebraska NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 10 p.m. Boise State at Oregon Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 Noon Central Michigan at Illinois Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. Washington State at Washington Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 7:30 p.m. Indiana at UCLA NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

Last season, NBC Sports debuted its landmark Big Ten Football package, featuring Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football had a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and exclusive games on Peacock.

Peacock will simulcast all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

