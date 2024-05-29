NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE HEADLINED BY TWO NOVEMBER PRIMETIME GAMES AND MATCHUPS WITH TRADITIONAL RIVALS ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Fighting Irish Face ACC Champion Florida State (Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET) and Historic Rival Army at Yankee Stadium (Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET)

Peacock Exclusively Streams Matchup Against Louisville on Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET, Presenting an Exclusive Notre Dame Football Game for Fourth Consecutive Year

Coverage of 2024 Notre Dame Football Season Kicks Off vs. Northern Illinois on Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET

All 2024 Notre Dame Football Games on NBC to be Simulstreamed on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2024 – NBC Sports today announced the schedule for its unprecedented 34th season broadcasting Notre Dame Football, headlined by primetime games against the Florida State Seminoles on Sat., Nov. 9, and the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium on Sat., Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Notre Dame faces Florida State, coming off an ACC championship and a perfect 13-0 regular season, on Sat., Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Seminoles lead the all-time series 6-5 and will play at Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 2020.

Peacock exclusively streams a Notre Dame Football game for the fourth consecutive season on Sat., Sept. 28, when the Fighting Irish host Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinals defeated the Fighting Irish, 33-20, in their most recent meeting last season.

Notre Dame hosts Army in a renewal of their historic rivalry on Sat., Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. This matchup marks the first time the schools meet at the new Yankee Stadium since 2010, and a continuation of matchups in the storied stadium over the past century. The Fighting Irish and Black Knights played 22 times in the old Yankee Stadium from 1925-1969. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 39-8-4.

In another longstanding rivalry, Notre Dame hosts Stanford on Sat., Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The schools are meeting for the fourth consecutive season and 38th time overall. Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 22-14, and has won four of the last five.

NBC Sports kicks off coverage of Notre Dame’s 2024 season on Sat., Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, as the Fighting Irish host the Northern Illinois Huskies. NBC Sports will also present coverage from Notre Dame Stadium for the Fighting Irish’s games against Miami (Ohio) on Sat., Sept. 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET and the final South Bend home game of the season against Virginia on Sat., Nov. 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Throughout the 2024 season, Peacock will simulcast all Notre Dame games airing live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage. Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey.

Last season, the Fighting Irish finished No. 14 in the Associated Press rankings with a 10-3 record, culminating in a 40-8 Sun Bowl win against the Oregon State Beavers in head coach Marcus Freeman’s second season leading the program.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Opponent Platform(s) Sat., Sept. 7 3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Louisville Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Stanford NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock

