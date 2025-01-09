FUTURE FOOTBALL STARS FEATURED IN 2025 NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 11, LIVE AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2025 Navy All-American Bowl to Feature the Country’s Top High School Football Stars, Including No. 11 Overall Recruit and Michigan Commit OT Andrew Babalola

First Time in All-American Bowl History that Juniors Will Compete

Seven Recruits Expected to Announce College Commitments During the Game, Including Four-Star Prospect LB McKay Madsen

Game’s Notable Alumni Include Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Stefon Diggs, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Many More

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2025 – NBC Sports presents the 25th edition of the Navy All-American Bowl this Saturday, Jan. 11, live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, as the country’s top high school football stars take the field at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The annual East vs. West all-star game showcases the best high school players in the country, featuring the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall recruit and Michigan commit Andrew Babalola, according to 247Sports.

Notable prospects expected to play in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl include:



Andrew Babalola , No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall recruit; Overland Park, Kan. (Michigan commit)

, No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall recruit; Overland Park, Kan. (Michigan commit) Iose Epenesa , No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 14 overall recruit; Edwardsville, Ill. (Iowa commit)

, No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 14 overall recruit; Edwardsville, Ill. (Iowa commit) Kaliq Lockett , No. 2 wide receiver and No. 16 overall recruit; Sachse, Texas (Texas commit)

, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 16 overall recruit; Sachse, Texas (Texas commit) Amare Adams , No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit; Florence, S.C. (Clemson commit)

, No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit; Florence, S.C. (Clemson commit) Xavier Griffin, No. 1 linebacker and No. 8 overall recruit (Class of 2026); Gainesville, Ga. (USC commit)

Click here for a complete list of participants.

Additionally, seven athletes are expected to announce their commitments during the broadcast, including four-star recruits McKay Madsen (linebacker), Justin Hasenhuetl (offensive lineman), and Shahn Alston (running back).

Paul Burmeister will serve as the play-by-play voice from the Alamodome, joined by analyst and former NFL defensive lineman Anthony Herron, and reporters Lewis Johnson and Marty Snider. Brandon Huffman, National Recruiting Editor for 247Sports, will also contribute to Saturday’s show.

Since 2001, the All-American Bowl has featured future Heisman Trophy winners and NFL players, notably San Francisco 49ers running back and 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, Baltimore Ravens running back and 2015 Heisman winner Derrick Henry, Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In addition to NBC and Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage of the 2025 All-American Bowl to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication.

The Navy All-American Bowl also will be simulcast on SportsEngine Play, the youth and amateur sports streaming platform managed by NBC Sports Next. SportsEngine Play offers youth sports teams a suite of video tools for live streaming, post-production, highlight distribution, and instructional and training content from world-class athletes. Fans will have free access to the live simulcast on SportsEngine Play, as well as on-demand access to replays of the game along with additional related programming. More information can be found on the SportsEngine Play website.

*All player rankings provided by 247Sports

About the All-American Bowl



As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

