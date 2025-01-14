GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, JAYSON TATUM, AND VICTOR WEMBANYAMA STAR IN NBC SPORTS’ NEW PROMOTIONAL SPOT FOR UPCOMING NBA COVERAGE

Check out NBC Sports’ new promotional spot for it’s upcoming NBA coverage starring actor Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) and NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Victor Wembanyama. This is NBC Sports’ first promotional spot with original content shot with NBA players since the new agreement was announced in July 2024.

Coinciding with the spot, NBC Sports used the opportunity to launch its @NBAonNBC social media accounts on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and Threads.

Jenny Storms, CMO, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal: “As the calendar turns to 2025, our strategy is to drive awareness and excitement for the NBA returning to NBC and debuting on Peacock this fall. It was so much fun to create this spot in partnership with the NBA as it winks at the nostalgia and legacy of NBC’s history, but also propels it forward by showcasing the stars of the game in an innovative and playful way. We’re also using this moment to launch our NBA social media accounts, which will engage with next-gen fans every day.”

Five-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics: “So many fans of the game are happy to have the NBA back on NBC. I’m excited to be a part of the league’s return to the network and debut on Peacock.”

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season.

As previously announced, Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season.

For more information on the agreement, click here.

