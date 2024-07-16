Introducing Team USA TV – A channel built for behind-the-scenes access to Team USA’s journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including some of the biggest names and best moments in Team USA’s history

Through a partnership between The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, NBCUniversal and FAST Studios, fans cans experience the performances and personalities of current and alumni Team USA athletes through a variety of content offerings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), in partnership with NBCUniversal and FAST studios, today announced the launch of Team USA TV, a free ad-supported (FAST) TV channel showcasing the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and their journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This collaboration gives fans an unparalleled place to learn more about the athletes and iconic Olympic and Paralympic moments as you follow the live action from Paris across NBCUniversal linear and digital streaming platforms.

“In addition to supporting NBCUniversal’s wonderful Olympic and Paralympic broadcasts from Paris, Team USA TV will serve as a year-round home for Team USA athletes to share their stories, and for fans to follow the journeys of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic team athletes.” said Katie Bynum Aznavorian, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “This partnership with NBC and Fast Studios extends coverage of Team USA in between the Games, fueling fans’ interest to get access to the diverse personalities and gritty performances that make up Team USA as they work every day to drive their personal performance forward and represent the United States in competition.”

Team USA TV offers fans a chance to hear directly from athletes and witness the courage and determination that fuels them. Featuring 24/7 programming that provides behind-the-scenes access, the latest Team USA news and hours of the best archival footage, Team USA TV allows fans to be a part of the athletes’ ongoing journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, Milan-Cortina, Los Angeles and beyond.

“Team USA TV represents a welcome expansion of coverage for American Olympic and Paralympic athletes, providing a year-round companion to NBC’s coverage of national and international events, the Olympic & Paralympic Trials and the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Joe Gesue, SVP of Olympic Programming & Executive Editor, NBC Sports. “Showcasing athlete stories and bringing viewers closer to their journeys is the bedrock foundation of NBC’s approach, and the opportunity to partner even more closely with the USOPC will amplify our collective ability to do so.”

Team USA TV viewers can now access the channel’s scheduled content through Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, LG Channels and Xumo Play, and launching soon on Peacock.

Tune in to learn more about Team USA athletes, relive iconic Olympic and Paralympic moments, experience behind-the scenes access from Team USA House in Paris and hear about the Team USA athlete journey as they prepare to qualify and compete for Team USA.

“We are thrilled to bring TEAM USA TV to life and to support the great athletes of Team USA, while giving fans access to their favorite athlete’s stories and experiences from the journey to the Olympic and Paralympic games, said Stuart McLean, CEO FAST Studios. “Adding Team USA to the FAST Studios roster, and producing TEAM USA NOW, a flagship studio-based show, will allow fans everywhere to experience the athlete’s ongoing journey to represent Team USA.”

FAST Studios, known for partnering with well-known brands to launch a growing family of streaming television networks, is dedicated to ensuring the success and growth of Team USA TV.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.

About FAST Studios

FAST Studios is the industry leader in Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV sports. With more than 1,000 hours of original and live content, the multi-faceted premium content studio specializes in the creation, marketing, distribution, and monetization of FAST channels. In addition to the newly launched Team USA TV in partnership with the USOPC and NBC, our current channel lineup includes the wholly-owned and operated Women’s Sports Network, in tandem with 16 professional women’s sports leagues, and the only 24/7 channel dedicated exclusively to female athletes; and Racing America, in partnership with the 16 NASCAR Cup Series teams comprising the Race Team Alliance. FAST Studios is led by media innovator Stuart McLean and powered by a dedicated team of experienced marketers, programmers, and media leaders. As the FAST revolution unfolds, the company is well-positioned to serve the needs of streaming platforms, by providing quality channels to attract and maintain loyal audiences, and of brand marketers, by helping them reach desirable but fragmented audiences at scale. For more information, please visit: www.FASTstudios.com

