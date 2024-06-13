KATIE LEDECKY AND CAELEB DRESSEL HEADLINE NINE CONSECUTIVE NIGHTS OF LIVE PRIMETIME COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR SWIMMING ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK FROM JUNE 15-23

More than 35 Hours of Olympic Swimming Trials Coverage from Lucas Oil Stadium, Home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Live on Peacock

“U.S. Swimming has been number one in the world for 68 straight years. It’s so difficult to make the Olympic team in our country. For most swimmers, the Trials represents more pressure than the Olympic Games themselves.” – NBC Sports’ Swimming Analyst and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines

“After being an athlete for so long, I’m excited to now be in the booth sharing the stories of this next generation of athletes.” – NBC Sports’ Diving Analyst and Olympic Gold Medalist Laura Wilkinson

20+ Hours of Live U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Coverage Begins Monday, June 17 at 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock; Diving Trials in Primetime Alongside Swimming for Five Nights

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 13, 2024 – Seven-time Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel headline NBC Olympics’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming beginning this Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock, live from Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, in what will be the first time in history that this event will be staged on a football field in front of hundreds of thousands of fans over nine days. The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving, held from Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn., begin Monday, June 17, at 9:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with five nights in primetime.

The top two athletes in each event punch their ticket to the Paris Olympics, so long as they have also hit the Olympic standard qualifying time/mark.

Team USA Swimming is expected to be led by seven-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer of all time. The 27-year-old phenom has been the fastest American in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees every year since 2014 (except for the 1500m free in 2016, a year she did not race that distance) and aims to continue her decade-long dominance in U.S. swimming and qualify for her fourth Olympic team this summer.

“The pressure is at an all-time high at the Trials,” said NBC Sports analyst and three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines. “The epitome of what I’m talking about is the women’s 200 backstroke. That’s an event where the sixth-place finisher will not even get close to making the U.S. Olympic team – they only take the top two. But they would win a medal at the Olympics. That’s how good our country is in the sport of swimming.”

Tokyo Olympic 200m medley bronze medalist and 14-time world medalist Kate Douglass and three-time Tokyo Olympic medalist Regan Smith are also expected to compete. Douglass is the top-ranked American in four events (50m and 100m frees, 200m breaststroke, 200m IM) this year, while Smith is the American record holder in the 100m and 200m backstrokes and the 200m butterfly. Overall, the American record holders in 11 of the 14 contested women’s events are expected to compete, making this one of the most competitive Olympic Trials for swimming in U.S. history.

Caeleb Dressel is expected to lead the men’s side, as the seven-time Olympic gold medalist is currently the top-ranked American in the 100m fly, as well as Olympic stalwart Ryan Murphy, a six-time medalist on the Olympic stage. Dressel, who joined Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only men to earn three individual swimming gold medals at a single Olympics in Tokyo, aims to make his third consecutive Olympic team.

Additionally, two-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke and reigning Olympic 400m medley gold medalist Chase Kalisz are also expected to swim; if Kalisz makes the Olympic team for the 400 IM, the 30-year-old would become the oldest American to ever contest that event at the Olympics.

NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming will be called by Dan Hicks and Jason Knapp alongside three-time 1984 Los Angeles Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and two-time 2012 London Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel. Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark will serve as reporter. Hicks is calling the 124th U.S. Open from Pinehurst Resort & C.C. from June 13-16 and will begin swimming coverage on June 18.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – DIVING

NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving will be called by Ted Robinson alongside 1976 Montreal Olympic bronze medalist Cynthia Potter and 2000 Sydney Olympic gold medalist Laura Wilkinson. Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce will serve as reporter.

The U.S. Diving Team earned three medals at the Tokyo Olympics, tied for second place out of every country competing at the Games. For Paris, the men’s team is expected to be led by Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Andrew Capobianco, aiming to qualify for his third Olympic team. Tyler Downs, coming off a 2023 season that saw him earn the bronze medal in the 3m synchronized event at the Pan American Games with Jack Ryan, and Tokyo Olympian Brandon Loschiavo are also expected to compete.

On the women’s side, Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Delaney Schnell and Jess Parratto, with the latter looking to make their third Olympic team, are expected to lead Team USA. Tokyo Olympic 3m springboard bronze medalist Krysta Palmer and fellow Tokyo Olympians Hailey Hernandez, Alison Gibson, and Katrina Young are all expected to vie for their tickets to Paris.

Rising stars Nike Agunbiade and Kristen Hayden, both World Championship qualifiers, look to qualify for their first Olympic teams. Agunbiade, currently enrolled at USC, has had an exceptional NCAA career, winning the Pac-12 Diving Freshman of the Year award and two Pac-12 individual titles, while Hayden won a USA Diving National Championship in 2021.

The winning team in each of the three synchro events makes the Olympic team. The U.S. did not qualify an Olympic quota spot in men’s synchro platform, so that event is not being contested at Trials. Individually, the top two men and top two women in springboard make the team. In platform, the men’s and women’s winners make the team.

In total, NBC Sports will present nine consecutive days of qualifying heats and finals coverage for Swimming and Diving, concluding Sunday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In total, over 55 hours of coverage between the two Trials will be presented over the course of nine days.

BROADCAST TEAM (SWIMMING)

Play-by-Play : Dan Hicks / Jason Knapp

: / Analyst : Rowdy Gaines

: Correspondent/Analyst : Elizabeth Beisel

: Reporter: Melissa Stark

BROADCAST TEAM (DIVING)

· Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson

· Analyst: Cynthia Potter / Laura Wilkinson

· Reporter: Andrea Joyce

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app





Date Sport Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., June 15 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 6:30 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 16 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 5 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Mon., June 17 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Women’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:15 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 7 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Diving Women’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:15 p.m. Tues., June 18 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Women’s Synchro Platform Prelim Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Men’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:10 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 6 p.m.* Diving Women’s Synchro Platform Final USA Network, Peacock 7:15 p.m. Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Diving Men’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:30 p.m. Wed., June 19 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 7 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Diving Women’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Men’s Platform Prelim Peacock 12:30 p.m. Diving Women’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Diving Men’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 7 p.m.* Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Diving Women’s Synchro Platform Final NBC 9:15 p.m.* Fri., June 21 Diving Men’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Women’s Platform Prelim Peacock 1:15 p.m. Diving Men’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 5:30 p.m.* Diving Women’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7:20 p.m. Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 22 Swimming Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Diving Men’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Swimming Qualifying USA Network 6:30 p.m.* Diving Women’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 23 Diving Men’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Diving Women’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Swimming Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.

*Taped coverage

