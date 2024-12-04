KEVIN KISNER NAMED LEAD ANALYST FOR NBC SPORTS’ GOLF COVERAGE

 Skip navigation
WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ HEADLINES NBC SPORTS' COVERAGE OF THE 2024 GRAND PRIX FIGURE SKATING FINAL THIS WEEKEND ON NBC, E! AND PEACOCK
NO. 11 WISCONSIN HOSTS MICHIGAN TONIGHT AT 9 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING BIG TEN MEN'S BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER
PEACOCK'S MULTIVIEW FEATURE MAKES ITS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT TOMORROW, DEC. 4, WITH FOUR MATCHES AT 2:30PM ET, LEADING INTO PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE ARSENAL-MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH AT 3:15 P.M. ET

TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
U.S. MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM'S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

PEACOCK'S MULTIVIEW FEATURE MAKES ITS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT TOMORROW, DEC. 4, WITH FOUR MATCHES AT 2:30PM ET, LEADING INTO PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE ARSENAL-MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH AT 3:15 P.M. ET
MANCHESTER CITY HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL VISIT CHELSEA IN LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 10, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 2024 GRAND PRIX FIGURE SKATING FINAL THIS WEEKEND ON NBC, E! AND PEACOCK
NO. 11 WISCONSIN HOSTS MICHIGAN TONIGHT AT 9 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER
PEACOCK’S MULTIVIEW FEATURE MAKES ITS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT TOMORROW, DEC. 4, WITH FOUR MATCHES AT 2:30PM ET, LEADING INTO PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE ARSENAL-MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH AT 3:15 P.M. ET

TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

PEACOCK’S MULTIVIEW FEATURE MAKES ITS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT TOMORROW, DEC. 4, WITH FOUR MATCHES AT 2:30PM ET, LEADING INTO PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE ARSENAL-MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH AT 3:15 P.M. ET
MANCHESTER CITY HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL VISIT CHELSEA IN LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 10, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
KEVIN KISNER NAMED LEAD ANALYST FOR NBC SPORTS’ GOLF COVERAGE

Published December 4, 2024 09:52 AM

Kisner to Call Majority of Events on NBC Including U.S. Open, Open Championship, PLAYERS Championship, FedExCup Playoffs, and Ryder Cup

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 4, 2024 – Four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner has been named lead analyst for NBC Sports’ golf coverage, joining veteran play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks in the booth for its presentations of PGA TOUR events and major championships.

Kisner will serve as lead analyst for the majority of men’s golf events on NBC, including the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the PLAYERS Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, and the Ryder Cup. He will also maintain a limited playing schedule on the PGA TOUR.

“I’m humbled and grateful to have the chance to sit in the seat that many legends like Johnny Miller and Paul Azinger have sat in before me on NBC,” said Kisner. “I’m looking forward to offering a different voice and adding a new dynamic to the broadcasts, hopefully reaching more fans and telling things like it is. That’s what I think I do best. I’m also excited to continue to compete on the PGA TOUR amongst my peers, which I think will help me to tap into what these guys are really feeling on the course.”

“Kevin always shared frank and honest opinions about the game of golf during our various conversations through the years,” said NBC Sports’ lead golf producer Tommy Roy. “Those kinds of opinions and his engaging personality make Kiz a great fit for our broadcast team. He knows these players, he knows this game, and the audience will get to hear more of those opinions and that personality this season.”

Kisner made his debut as an analyst on NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage in 2024, which included the WM Phoenix Open, The PLAYERS, and the FedExCup Playoffs. Kisner also joined Smylie Kaufman for its critically-acclaimed “Happy Hour” coverage during those events.

The Aiken, S.C., native has won four times on the PGA TOUR, including victories in the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the 2021 Wyndham Championship, was a member of the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup in 2017 and 2022, and served as a captain’s assistant at the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal.

-NBC SPORTS-