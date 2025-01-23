LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR MIXED DOUBLES CURLING PRESENTED FEB. 17-23 ACROSS CNBC AND PEACOCK

Winning Duo Qualifies for 2025 World Mixed Doubles Championships, Where They Can Compete for Spot at 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games

Mixed Doubles Curling Olympic Trials from Rock Creek Curling in Lafayette, Colo., Begin Monday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock

Commentators: Jason Knapp, Kevin Martin, and Kira K. Dixon

Curling Coverage Kicks Off NBC Sports’ Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials Ahead of 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games

All Events Stream Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 23, 2025 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Mixed Doubles Curling with over 100 hours of live coverage across CNBC and Peacock over seven days from Rock Creek Curling in Lafayette, Colo. Coverage begins on Peacock on Monday, Feb. 17, with all five games from Draw 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the Mixed Doubles Curling Olympic Trials concludes on Sunday, Feb. 23, when CNBC and Peacock will carry Game 2 of the Final at 2 p.m. ET and Game 3 (if necessary) at 8 p.m. ET.

The winning team at the Trials will represent Team USA at the 2025 Mixed Doubles World Championship in Fredericton, Canada, in April 2025, where they will be able to compete to secure a spot at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Throughout the week of Feb. 17-21, Peacock will stream all five games from all nine draws, including a tiebreaker (if necessary) and the two games of the Page Playoffs on Friday, Feb. 21. On the final two days of coverage, Feb. 22-23, CNBC and Peacock will present the semifinal and final, where the mixed doubles team to represent Team USA at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games will be selected. All Mixed Doubles Curling Olympic Trials coverage will also stream via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Curling was included in the program of the inaugural 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, and after a lengthy Olympic hiatus, has been a mainstay of the Winter Games since 1998, with the mixed doubles event debuting at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. In those 2018 Winter Games, Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris took home the gold, with the U.S. earning sixth place, while at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner of Italy won the gold medal, with the U.S. taking eighth place.

The U.S. mixed doubles contingent has been on the rise since the 2022 Winter Olympics. Just one year later, at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, the U.S. duo of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin defeated Japan, 8-2, to earn the country’s first-ever mixed doubles world championship, as well as only its third podium finish since the inaugural World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in 2008. The U.S. Olympian brother-sister duo of Matt and Becca Hamilton finished 10th at the 2024 World Championships after a victory over Thiesse and Dropkin at the U.S. National Championship.

There will be 10 teams competing at the Olympic Trials: Matt and Becca Hamilton, Cory Thiesse/Korey Dropkin, Aileen Geving/John Shuster, Sarah Anderson/Andrew Stopera, Madison Bear/Aidan Oldenburg, Clare Moores/Lance Wheeler, Taylor Anderson-Heide/Ben Richardson, Lexi Daly/Luc Violette, Nina Roth/Kroy Nernberger, and BriAnna Weldon and Sean Franey.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call the semifinal and final games, joined by analyst and two-time Olympic medalist Kevin Martin, and reporter Kira K. Dixon. Martin, also a world champion, four-time Canadian champion, and World Curling Hall of Famer, won gold on home ice at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Broadcast Team



Play-by-play : Jason Knapp

: Analyst : Kevin Martin

: Reporter: Kira K. Dixon

How To Watch – Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 23 (all times ET)



Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

TV: CNBC



Date

Coverage

Network(s)

Time (ET)

Mon., Feb. 17

Draw 1 (5 games)

Peacock

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 18

Draw 2 (5 games)

Peacock

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Draw 3 (5 games)

Peacock

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Weds., Feb. 19

Draw 4 (5 games)

Peacock

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Draw 5 (5 games)

Peacock

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Draw 6 (5 games)

Peacock

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 20

Draw 7 (5 games)

Peacock

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Draw 8 (5 games)

Peacock

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 21

Draw 9 (5 games)

Peacock

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tiebreaker*

Peacock

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Page Playoffs (2 games)

Peacock

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22

Semifinal

CNBC, Peacock

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Final (Game 1)

CNBC, Peacock

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 23

Final (Game 2)

CNBC, Peacock

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Final (Game 3)*

CNBC, Peacock

8 p.m.-10 p.m.



*If necessary

