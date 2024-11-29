MORE THAN 26 MILLION THANKSGIVING NIGHT NFL VIEWERS FOR RECORD THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS DOLPHINS AND PACKERS CONTINUE NBC SPORTS’ HOLIDAY TRADITION

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 29, 2024 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the Green Bay Packers’ 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins last night marks the record third consecutive NBC NFL Thanksgiving night game to top 26 million viewers .

Despite a 21-point halftime differential, Dolphins-Packers averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 26.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms, based on live plus same day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Additional ratings and viewership notes :

Viewership for last night’s game peaked at 31.3 million viewers in the second quarter (9:00-9:15 p.m. ET).



Last night’s game (8:23 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET) registered a national NBC TV household rating of 8.9/31.

Official viewership will be available on Tuesday.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR DOLPHINS-PACKERS (based on 44 markets available):

1. Milwaukee 32.5/70 2. Minneapolis 15.4/46 3. West Palm Beach 13.6/36 4. Kansas City 12.9/40 5. Norfolk 11.3/36 T6. Pittsburgh 10.6/29 T6. Sacramento 10.6/41 T6. Cincinnati 10.6/31 9. Denver 10.4/37 10. Las Vegas 10.0/37

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL—