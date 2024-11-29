MORE THAN 26 MILLION THANKSGIVING NIGHT NFL VIEWERS FOR RECORD THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS DOLPHINS AND PACKERS CONTINUE NBC SPORTS’ HOLIDAY TRADITION

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox - Madden
FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND “EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL CAST” TO STREAM LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FOR TEXANS-CHIEFS MATCHUP ON SATURDAY, DEC. 21, AT 1 P.M. ET
NBC_Sports_2023.svg
ONE WIN AWAY: MIKAELA SHIFFRIN CAN BECOME SECOND WINTER OLYMPIC ATHLETE TO REACH 100 CAREER WORLD CUP WINS DURING LIVE SKIING COVERAGE IN KILLINGTON, VT., THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER CITY IN TOP OF THE TABLE SHOWDOWN THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT CHELSEA IN LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 10, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox - Madden
FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND “EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL CAST” TO STREAM LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FOR TEXANS-CHIEFS MATCHUP ON SATURDAY, DEC. 21, AT 1 P.M. ET
NBC_Sports_2023.svg
ONE WIN AWAY: MIKAELA SHIFFRIN CAN BECOME SECOND WINTER OLYMPIC ATHLETE TO REACH 100 CAREER WORLD CUP WINS DURING LIVE SKIING COVERAGE IN KILLINGTON, VT., THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER CITY IN TOP OF THE TABLE SHOWDOWN THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT CHELSEA IN LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 10, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MORE THAN 26 MILLION THANKSGIVING NIGHT NFL VIEWERS FOR RECORD THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS DOLPHINS AND PACKERS CONTINUE NBC SPORTS’ HOLIDAY TRADITION

Published November 29, 2024 06:45 PM

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 29, 2024 NBC Sports’ presentation of the Green Bay Packers’ 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins last night marks the record third consecutive NBC NFL Thanksgiving night game to top 26 million viewers.

Despite a 21-point halftime differential, Dolphins-Packers averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 26.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms, based on live plus same day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Additional ratings and viewership notes:

  • Viewership for last night’s game peaked at 31.3 million viewers in the second quarter (9:00-9:15 p.m. ET).
  • Last night’s game (8:23 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET) registered a national NBC TV household rating of 8.9/31.

Official viewership will be available on Tuesday.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR DOLPHINS-PACKERS (based on 44 markets available):

1.Milwaukee32.5/70
2.Minneapolis15.4/46
3.West Palm Beach13.6/36
4.Kansas City12.9/40
5.Norfolk11.3/36
T6.Pittsburgh10.6/29
T6.Sacramento10.6/41
T6.Cincinnati10.6/31
9.Denver10.4/37
10.Las Vegas10.0/37

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL