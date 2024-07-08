NBC SPORTS 2024 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – WEDNESDAY, JULY 10, AT 12 P.M. ET

Commentators Dan Hicks, Luke Donald, Brad Faxon and Jim “Bones” Mackay

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 8, 2024 – NBC Sports golf commentators Dan Hicks, Luke Donald, Brad Faxon, and Jim “Bones” Mackay will preview the upcoming 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, on a media conference call this Wednesday, July 10, at 12 p.m. ET .

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.



NBC Sports will surround the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club with roughly 200 hours of coverage including the main broadcast, featured groups and studio coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network and GOLF Channel. Studio coverage gets underway with Golf Central Live From the Open on Monday, July 15, at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. NBC Sports’ full programming details will be announced later this week.

