NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COMMENTARY TEAM FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S GOLF COVERAGE AT OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Brad Faxon, Johnson Wagner, Morgan Pressel and Mel Reid to Serve as Tournament Analysts, with Steve Sands, Grant Boone and Tom Abbott on Play-by-Play

John Wood and Karen Stupples Serve as On-Course Commentators, Rex Hoggard Provides Reports

Brandel Chamblee and Paige Mackenzie Analysts In-Studio Alongside Hosts George Savaricas and Amy Rogers

World No. 1s Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda in Position to Lead U.S. Teams at 2024 Paris Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 10, 2024 – NBC Sports today announced its commentary teams for the men’s and women’s golf competitions to be held at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

Brad Faxon and Johnson Wagner will serve as tournament analysts for the men’s competition, while Morgan Pressel and Tokyo Olympian Mel Reid will serve as tournament analysts for the women’s competition.

Steve Sands, Grant Boone, and Tom Abbott will provide play-by-play commentary for both the men’s and women’s competitions. John Wood and Karen Stupples will serve as on-course commentators, while Rex Hoggard will provide reports.

Analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paige Mackenzie will lead studio coverage of the men’s and women’s golf competitions, which will be hosted by George Savaricas and Amy Rogers.

GOLF Channel and Peacock will be the home of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions.

With the Paris Olympics golf fields to be announced this month, current World No. 1 and 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is in position to lead Team USA on the men’s side. Last month’s PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele currently ranks second to qualify for the men’s team as he looks to defend his Tokyo Olympic gold medal. Wyndham Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa are in position to round out the U.S. men’s team.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda looks to repeat as Olympic gold medalist after winning three years ago in Tokyo, and leads the rankings for U.S. women’s team with three weeks remaining in the women’s qualifying period. If no additional American moves into the top 15 in the Rolex Rankings in the next three weeks, two-time LPGA major champion Lilia Vu and two-time NCAA individual champion Rose Zhang would join Korda on the U.S. Women’s team.

Following is a closer look at NBC Sports’ Olympic golf commentators:

Tom Abbott

Third NBC Olympics assignment as a hole announcer after serving in the same role at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



Joined GOLF Channel in 2005 and serves as a hole announcer and play-by-play host for the LPGA Tour, PGA TOUR and major events.

Grant Boone

First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as a play-by-play announcer.



Long-time play-by-play commentator for GOLF Channel and has spent more than 20 years as an award-winning play-by-play host for more than a dozen sports.



Currently, Boone contributes to the network’s LPGA Tour tournament coverage as the play-by-play host in the 18th tower.

Brandel Chamblee

First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as a studio analyst.



Joined GOLF Channel in 2003 and serves as lead studio analyst on its Golf Central and critically-acclaimed Golf Central Live From… studio shows.



and critically-acclaimed studio shows. Serving as analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst this week.

Brad Faxon



First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as an analyst.



Joined NBC Sports in January 2023 and serves as an analyst for PGA TOUR and majors tournament coverage. He also contributes as an analyst Golf Central Live From studio news programming on GOLF Channel, airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events.



studio news programming on GOLF Channel, airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events. An eight-time PGA TOUR winner, Faxon was renowned for his prowess around the greens and led the TOUR in putting average three times during his career.



Rex Hoggard



First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as a reporter.



Hoggard is a veteran sportswriter and a senior writer for GOLF Channel, covering golf’s professional tours.



Co-hosts NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, with Ryan Lavner, which sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.



Paige Mackenzie



Second NBC Olympics assignment, first as a studio analyst, after making her debut at the Tokyo Olympics as women’s golf analyst.



Serves as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of LPGA Tour, college and women’s golf events, as well as Golf Central studio coverage. Making U.S. Open debut this week as on-course reporter and primetime analyst on Live From the U.S. Open studio show.



studio coverage. Making U.S. Open debut this week as on-course reporter and primetime analyst on studio show. Mackenzie was a three-time NCAA All-American at the University of Washington, where she was the top-ranked amateur in the country during her senior year.

Morgan Pressel



First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as a women’s golf analyst.



Currently serves as an analyst for NBC Sports LPGA Tour coverage.



Pressel became the then-youngest player to ever qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open in 2001 at age 12. On the LPGA Tour, she became the then-youngest-ever winner of a modern major championship when she won the 2007 ANA Inspiration at age 18.

Mel Reid



First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as a women’s golf analyst.



Has served as studio analyst at Live From the U.S. Women’s Open in 2023 and 2024.



in 2023 and 2024. Competed at the Tokyo Olympics for England, as well as four Solheim Cups with Team Europe (2011, 2015, 2017, 2021).

Amy Rogers



First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as a studio host.



Currently serves as a reporter for NBC Sports’ LPGA Tour coverage and as a studio host for Golf Central and Golf Today studio coverage.



Steve Sands



Fifth overall assignment with NBC Olympics, covering Olympic golf for the third time after his summer debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics.



Reported on speedskating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics



Regularly handles play-by-play for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage.

George Savaricas



First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as a studio host.



Currently serves as a studio host for Golf Central and Golf Today on GOLF Channel and provides play-by-play commentary on its PGA TOUR coverage.

Karen Stupples



Third NBC Olympics assignment, serving as an on-course reporter.



Previously served as an analyst for the 2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



Joined GOLF Channel in 2013 and currently serves as an on-course reporter and analyst for the network’s tournament coverage of the LPGA Tour.



An LPGA Tour major champion, winning the AIG Women’s Open in 2004.



Johnson Wagner

First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, serving as a tower announcer.



Joined NBC Sports in 2023 and serves as an analyst for PGA TOUR and majors tournament coverage. He also contributes as an analyst and on-course reporter on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From studio news programming on GOLF Channel, airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events.



and studio news programming on GOLF Channel, airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events. Three-time PGA TOUR champion, turned professional in 2002.

John Wood

First NBC Olympics assignment, serving as an on-course reporter.



Following 20-plus years as a PGA TOUR caddie, joined NBC Sports in 2021 and serves as lead on-course reporter for its PGA TOUR coverage.



Caddied for bronze medalist Matt Kuchar in the 2016 men’s Olympic golf competition



in the 2016 men’s Olympic golf competition During his time on the PGA TOUR, Wood was on the bag for Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan, Mark Calcavecchia and Kevin Sutherland, among others.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

--PARIS OLYMPICS--